News: Beyond the Game: SnapFresh Founder Jessie Zhang Visits New York to Explore the Future of DIY Innovation | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- As global attention turned toward the United States during the FIFA World Cup season, SnapFresh Founder Jessie Zhang embarked on a meaningful journey to New York to gain firsthand insights into the U.S. market, consumer lifestyles, and the future of DIY innovation.



The visit was more than a business trip. It represented an important step in SnapFresh's global growth journey - allowing Jessie Zhang to experience the American market directly, understand consumer expectations, and explore new opportunities for brand development.



During her time in New York, Jessie Zhang visited local markets, observed consumer behaviors, connected with industry partners, and gained deeper insights into how American homeowners approach DIY projects, home improvement, and outdoor maintenance.



As one of the world's leading centers for business, culture, and innovation, New York offers a unique perspective on evolving consumer trends. The city's diverse communities and fast-changing lifestyles provided valuable inspiration for SnapFresh's continued product development, particularly in creating cordless tools that are more convenient, efficient, and user-friendly.



The New York visit coincided with the excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup, bringing together people from different cultures and backgrounds. Beyond the competition on the field, the global event highlighted the power of connection, creativity, and shared experiences.



For Jessie Zhang, the atmosphere of New York during the World Cup reflected values that closely align with SnapFresh's mission: empowering people to create, improve, and enjoy their everyday lives with confidence.



Driven by its brand philosophy "DIY with Ease," SnapFresh continues to develop innovative cordless power tools designed for modern homeowners and DIY enthusiasts. Through product innovation, customer insights, and global market exploration, the brand is strengthening its connection with consumers around the world.



Jessie Zhang's New York journey marks another milestone in SnapFresh's international expansion, reinforcing the company's commitment to understanding global users and delivering practical, reliable, and easy-to-use tools for everyday creators.



About SnapFresh



SnapFresh is a cordless power tool brand dedicated to making DIY easier for modern homeowners and creators. With a focus on innovation, usability, and customer experience, SnapFresh develops practical tool solutions that help users complete home improvement, repair, and outdoor projects with greater convenience and confidence.



Company Name: NINGBO WINBAY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD



Country: China



Official Website: https://snapfreshtools.com



Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/snapfresh



Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/c/brand/snap-fresh



Learn More: https://snapfreshtools.com/

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