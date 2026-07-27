News: Hatch Interiors Completes Washington Trust Bank’s Tower East Branch, Reimagining the Community Banking Experience in Downtown Spokane | CitizenWire

SPOKANE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- Hatch Interiors is proud to announce the completion of Washington Trust Bank's new Tower East Branch in downtown Spokane, a project that redefines the traditional banking experience while contributing to the continued revitalization of the city's urban core.



Situated in one of downtown Spokane's most prominent locations, the new branch represents a strategic evolution for Washington Trust Bank. The Tower East Branch was intentionally designed to create a highly visible, welcoming presence that strengthens community connections and enhances the overall customer experience.



Working closely with Washington Trust Bank, Hatch Interiors designed an environment that blends hospitality, technology, privacy, and the institution's rich history into a seamless customer journey. Rather than focusing solely on banking transactions, the space was thoughtfully planned to encourage meaningful interactions, whether visitors are conducting business, meeting with colleagues, or simply gathering over coffee.



"The physical branch continues to play an important role, but its purpose has evolved," said Cassidy Lange, Owner and Creative Director of Hatch Interiors. "Today's financial institutions have an opportunity to create spaces that foster relationships, strengthen community trust, and provide experiences that simply cannot be replicated online. Our goal was to create an environment that supports those connections while remaining true to Washington Trust Bank's legacy."



The design introduces multiple layers of space that support varying levels of engagement. Street-facing lounge seating welcomes both customers and visitors into the shared lobby, creating an inviting public destination that activates the streetscape and encourages informal meetings. More intimate fireside seating areas provide comfortable spaces for relationship-building conversations, while private consultation and transactional areas offer discretion for more in-depth financial discussions.



The project also celebrates Washington Trust Bank's more than 120-year history through a custom archival installation featuring historic photographs, artifacts, and a curated timeline that highlights the institution's longstanding commitment to the Inland Northwest. The display connects generations of customers with the bank's legacy while reinforcing the trust and stability that have defined the organization for more than a century.



Technology was carefully integrated throughout the branch to enhance convenience without diminishing the personal customer experience. The new location supports a variety of banking needs, including traditional teller services, drive-through banking, and secure video conferencing capabilities that provide access to specialized banking professionals not immediately available on site. Each technology solution was incorporated as part of a cohesive design strategy that reinforces both operational efficiency and Washington Trust Bank's brand identity.



While the project reflects Washington Trust Bank's established design standards, Hatch Interiors introduced thoughtful modifications to elevate the customer experience at this flagship downtown location. Every design decision was guided by the unique role this branch serves within the community and the bank's broader vision for the future of retail banking.



The completion of the Tower East Branch further expands Hatch Interiors' growing portfolio of commercial projects throughout the Inland Northwest, demonstrating the firm's ability to create environments that align business strategy, customer experience, and long-term organizational goals.



Learn more: https://www.hatchinteriors.design/west-lobby



ABOUT HATCH INTERIORS



Hatch Interiors is a commercial interior design firm serving organizations throughout the Inland Northwest. The firm partners with businesses, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, hospitality brands, and commercial property owners to create strategically aligned environments that improve performance, strengthen customer experiences, and create lasting business value. Through thoughtful design, technical expertise, and disciplined project delivery, Hatch Interiors helps clients transform physical spaces into meaningful business assets.



For more information, visit https://www.hatchinteriors.design/.



Learn More: https://www.hatchinteriors.design/

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