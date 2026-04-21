News: Music Director of the Lowell Chamber Orchestra to Lead Historic U.S. Premiere of Joaquín Rodrigo’s ‘La azucena de Quito’ | CitizenWire

Orlando Cela connects two major Rodrigo works across Arlington and Lowell performances

LOWELL and ARLINGTON, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- The Lowell Chamber Orchestra proudly announces that its Music Director, Orlando Cela, will conduct the United States premiere of "La azucena de Quito," a rarely performed oratorio by Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo, with the Philharmonic Society of Arlington in May.



This landmark performance marks a significant moment not only for the Arlington Philharmonic community, but also for audiences across the Greater Boston area, who will have a rare opportunity to experience one of Rodrigo's most expansive and spiritually rich works for chorus and orchestra.



Composed in 1967, "La azucena de Quito" tells the story of Saint Mariana de Jesús of Quito - known as the "Lily of Quito" - through Rodrigo's distinctive musical voice, blending luminous orchestral color with reverent choral writing. Despite Rodrigo's global fame for works such as the "Concierto de Aranjuez," this oratorio has seldom been heard, making its U.S. premiere a major cultural event.



"This is a deeply moving and profoundly human work," said Cela. "To bring 'La azucena de Quito' to American audiences for the first time is both an artistic responsibility and an extraordinary privilege. Rodrigo's music speaks with a sincerity and spiritual depth that feels especially meaningful today."



In a compelling artistic pairing, Cela is also leading the Lowell Chamber Orchestra in a performance of Rodrigo's beloved "Fantasía para un gentilhombre" - one of the composer's most celebrated works for guitar and orchestra - on April 26th. The piece, inspired by Spanish Baroque dances, showcases Rodrigo's gift for lyricism and color, offering a vibrant counterpoint to the introspective grandeur of "La azucena de Quito."



"Programming both of these works in close proximity allows audiences to experience the full spectrum of Rodrigo's artistry," Cela added. "From the intimate elegance of the 'Fantasía' to the monumental scope of 'La azucena,' it's a journey through the soul of one of Spain's most important composers."



The Lowell Chamber Orchestra, known for its commitment to accessibility and community engagement, continues to present high-caliber performances with free admission, ensuring that transformative musical experiences remain open to all.



Together, these performances underscore Cela's ongoing dedication to bringing both beloved masterworks and overlooked treasures to life-bridging communities in Lowell and Arlington through shared artistic vision.



EVENT DETAILS:

U.S. Premiere of "La azucena de Quito"

Philharmonic Society of Arlington

Sunday, May 3, 2026, at 4 p.m.



First Parish Unitarian Universalist, 630 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA 02476



For more information, visit:

https://psarlington.org/



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/gozbir3V-HM



The Lowell Chamber Orchestra: https://lowellchamberorchestra.org/



Learn More: https://lowellchamberorchestra.org/

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