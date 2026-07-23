News: Hemophilia Association of New Jersey Unveils Bold New Brand, Redesigned Website, and Announces Its Annual Bleeding Disorders Awareness 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk | CitizenWire

Updated logo declares HANJ is 'For All Bleeding Disorders' and the community is invited to lace up on September 13, 2026 in East Brunswick to help fund critical patient programs and bring a team to the Annual Golf Tournament on September 28, 2026

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- The Hemophilia Association of New Jersey (HANJ), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by hemophilia and other bleeding disorders, proudly serves patients and families throughout the Garden State. Today, HANJ is thrilled to announce three exciting milestones: a refreshed logo, a completely redesigned website, and the return of its signature fundraising event: the Bleeding Disorders Awareness 5K Run & 1-Mile Walk on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at the East Brunswick Community Arts Center in East Brunswick, NJ.



A NEW LOOK THAT SPEAKS TO EVERYONE



HANJ's updated logo now features the phrase "For All Bleeding Disorders" marking an important step forward in the organization's ongoing commitment to supporting every person and every family touched by a bleeding disorder here at HANJ.



The accompanying website redesign at https://hanj.org/ delivers a faster, more intuitive experience with improved access to resources, educational materials, community events, advocacy initiatives, and membership information; all designed to connect and empower the bleeding disorders community statewide.



From the Executive Director:



"We are thrilled to unveil our new logo and launch our new website," said Stephanie Lapidow, HANJ Executive Director. "Our goal is to reach and support as many bleeding disorders patients and families as possible. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and volunteers, we proudly provide critical insurance assistance, educational programming, community-building opportunities, and strong advocacy efforts for our members throughout New Jersey. We encourage families to visit our website, learn more about our programs and services, and become members so they can join us in advancing our mission."



LACE UP FOR A CAUSE - SEPTEMBER 13, 2026



Mark your calendars! HANJ's annual Bleeding Disorders Awareness 5K Run & 1-Mile Walk returns on Sunday, September 13, 2026. Whether you're a seasoned runner, a family looking for a fun morning out, or someone who simply wants to show support, there is a place for you:



5K Run - $35 ($20 for students ages 7-18)



1-Mile Walk - $25 ($15 for students ages 7-18)



Kids Under 7 - FREE



Volunteers - Sign up to help make the day a success!



Where: East Brunswick Community Arts Center, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ 08816



When: Sunday, September 13, 2026 | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT



Register today, form a team and raise funds, or make a donation at: https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/EastBrunswick/HemophiliaRunWalk.



Early registration pricing is available through July 20, 2026 - don't wait!



WHY IT MATTERS



Every dollar raised fuels HANJ's life-changing programs: emergency financial assistance, insurance navigation support, educational programming, Medic Alert identifications, scholarships, member advocacy, and so much more. These events bring together patients, families, healthcare professionals, advocates, and supporters from across New Jersey.



The 5K Run & Walk joins HANJ's annual golf tournament on the fundraising calendar. Check out the tournament and save the date: https://hanj.org/event/dennis-keelty-memorial-golf-classic/.



Together, these events generate the critical funding that keeps HANJ's programs running and its doors open for every family that needs them.



GET INVOLVED



Visit https://hanj.org/ to explore the new site, become a member, and discover how you can make a difference. Through its continued dedication to advocacy, education, and patient support, HANJ remains committed to strengthening the lives of individuals and families affected by bleeding disorders.



Learn More: https://hanj.org/

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