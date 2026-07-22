News: Down Payment Resource identifies 2,746 homeownership programs nationwide in Q2 2026 | CitizenWire

Program count rises to a new high, with notable growth in grants, multi-unit and manufactured housing options as affordability pressures persist

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry's leading technology for connecting homebuyers with homeownership programs, today released its Q2 2026 Homeownership Program Index (HPI) report, identifying 2,746 programs nationwide. The total represents an increase of 67 programs from Q1 2026, reflecting continued expansion of resources designed to improve affordability and access to homeownership, and is a new survey high.



Homeownership programs like down payment assistance (DPA) provide meaningful financial support that strengthens borrower profiles. By reducing loan-to-value ratios and covering upfront costs such as down payments, closing costs and rate buydowns, these programs help convert qualified demand into successful homeownership outcomes.



One standout finding this quarter is the growing number of grant programs, which require no repayment. Grant programs rose 6% from Q1 to Q2, with 234 programs representing 9% of all program types.



The Q2 findings also reveal a broad span in the type of assistance available. Of the 2,746 programs identified, 80% support new construction and 93% support existing construction, meaning builders and their lending partners have a wide range of programs to offer buyers regardless of whether they are purchasing a newly built home or an existing one.



Additionally, with 62% of programs allowing income limits above $100,000, and 291 programs carrying no income restrictions at all, down payment programs are not "niche resources" for a narrow audience. They are mainstream financial tools that the housing industry has historically undersold and an opportunity for homebuilders, lenders and real estate professionals to differentiate themselves by presenting every qualified buyer with options.



"Quarter after quarter, the universe of available programs keeps expanding, and so does the flexibility they offer," said Rob Chrane, founder and CEO of Down Payment Resource. "The surge in grant programs is a good example. These aren't resources for a narrow slice of buyers. They're mainstream financial strategies that lenders and real estate professionals should be putting in front of every qualified borrower."



KEY HPI REPORT FINDINGS



An examination of the 2,746 homeownership programs on July 1, 2026, resulted in the following key findings:



* Count reaches new high: The total number of programs increased to 2,746, up from 2,679 in Q1 2026. Active and funded programs total 2,114 (77%), providing immediate opportunities for homebuyers across the country.



* Grants surge: Grant programs increased 6% during Q2 to 234 programs. Grants now represent 9% of all program types, offering significant value for buyers seeking assistance that does not add to their debt burden.



* More support for new and existing construction: 2,209 (80%) of programs support new construction, 2,544 (93%) support existing construction and 2,209 (80%) support both, giving homebuilders and lenders broad coverage regardless of what a buyer is purchasing.



* Multi-unit programs expand: Programs supporting multi-unit properties (2-4 units) increased to 962, up 3% from Q1. Multi-unit eligibility expands access for buyers seeking rental income potential alongside homeownership, which is a growing consideration in today's affordability environment.



* Support for manufactured housing grows: Programs supporting manufactured homes increased to 1,089, representing 40% of all programs, a gain of 3% from Q1. Manufactured housing continues to be one of the most accessible lower-cost homeownership pathways, and expanded program support broadens options for buyers in markets where site-built homes remain out of reach.



* Second mortgages remain dominant: Second-mortgage programs make up 56% of all program types, offering flexible structures such as deferred or forgivable loans that reduce upfront costs for buyers. Combined assistance programs account for 10% of programs and first-mortgage programs represent 9%.



* More programs with no income limits: 291 programs (11%) carry no income restrictions, 2% higher than the previous quarter. These programs give lenders greater flexibility to qualify a broader range of borrowers including higher-income households.



* Support for first-time and first-generation buyers expands: 1,696 programs (62%) are available to first-time homebuyers, a 2% increase from Q1. 35 programs support first-generation buyers, up 6% from Q1, continuing to expand access for those entering the market without family homeownership history.



* Local providers lead program availability: Municipalities account for the largest share of programs at 39% (1,068), followed by nonprofits at 22% (601) and state housing finance agencies at 18% (485). Local HFAs represent an additional 8% (207 programs). Tribal organizations grew to 56 programs, up 4% from the previous quarter, reflecting expanding community-based program delivery.



A more detailed analysis of the Q2 2026 HPI findings, including infographics and examples of the programs described in this release, can be found on DPR's website at: https://downpaymentresource.com/professional-resource/down-payment-assistance-continues-to-expand-in-q2-2026-reaching-2746-programs-nationwide/



For a complete list of homebuyer assistance programs by state, visit (PDF): https://downpaymentresource.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/HPI-state-by-state-data.Q22026.pdf



Members of the media are encouraged to contact DPR for data specific to their reporting needs.



METHODOLOGY:



Published quarterly, DPR's HPI surveys the funding status, eligibility rules and benefits of U.S. homeownership programs administered by state and local housing finance agencies, municipalities, nonprofits and other housing organizations. DPR communicates with over 1,400 program providers throughout the year to track and update the country's wide range of homeownership programs, including down payment and closing cost programs, Mortgage Credit Certificates (MCCs) and affordable first mortgages, in the DOWN PAYMENT RESOURCE(r) database.



ABOUT DOWN PAYMENT RESOURCE:



Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the mortgage industry's affordability intelligence platform, operationalizing down payment assistance (DPA) at scale for lenders, MLSs and API users. Its embedded intelligence helps automate DPA eligibility, decisioning and delivery, connecting homebuyers with the assistance they need through a national database of over 2,700 programs. DPR's technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, two of the largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://www.downpaymentresource.com/.

Learn More: https://www.downpaymentresource.com/

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