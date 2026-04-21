News: TMC to host act Tech Summit, an affordable, high-value event for evaluating mortgage technology | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s largest independent cooperative network for mortgage lenders, will host its act Tech Summit on Aug. 12-13, bringing together mortgage industry leaders, technology providers and decision-makers for an affordable, high-value opportunity to evaluate technology partners and solutions in a single setting. The event will be held at The Highland Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton in Dallas, Texas.



The two-day event will focus on advancements in artificial intelligence, loan origination systems and other emerging technologies shaping the future of lending. Designed for CTOs, operations leaders and CEOs responsible for technology strategy, the summit offers a streamlined environment to compare solutions and make informed decisions. Registration is now open, and lenders do not need to be TMC members to attend.



A limited number of sponsorship and presentation opportunities are still available. Presentation applications for emerging technology companies are open until June 1, with responses due by June 15.



"The mortgage industry advances when lenders, innovators and investors are working from the same information in the same room," said Jodi Hall, president and CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative. "The act Tech Summit was created to build that environment, where lenders can evaluate technologies in context, engage directly with solution providers and better understand how these tools perform in real-world workflows. It's about creating clarity in a space that's evolving quickly."



The act Tech Summit will feature approximately 15 technology companies presenting across multiple segments, including live demonstrations, moderated discussions and audience Q&A. A live head-to-head component will showcase AI-driven underwriting platforms in real time, allowing lenders to evaluate performance, workflows and outcomes in a practical setting.



Additional programming will include dedicated time for loan origination system providers and presentations from solutions such as Candor Technology and Gateless. Participating companies will be selected by a group of TMC lender members, with the final lineup expected to be announced in June.



Xactus has been named the title sponsor of the act Tech Summit.



"Lenders today are under increasing pressure to move faster while maintaining accuracy and managing risk, which is where intelligent verification and AI-driven solutions play a critical role," said Michael Crockett, COO of Xactus. "The act Tech Summit brings together the right mix of innovators and decision-makers to help the industry better understand how to apply these technologies in meaningful, practical ways."



Organizations interested in sponsoring the event can contact Jodi Hall at jhall@mtgcoop.com for more information.



The act Tech Summit is an extension of TMC's Tech Fund initiative, established to give lenders a more active role in shaping mortgage technology. This model allows lenders to engage earlier in the innovation process, offering feedback based on real workflows, regulatory requirements and borrower expectations. By linking that framework to a live event setting, the act Tech Summit provides a structured way to evaluate, refine and advance mortgage technology with direct input from the lenders who will use it ultimately.



For the event agenda and to register, visit the official event registration page.



ABOUT THE MORTGAGE COLLABORATIVE



The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven organization that empowers mortgage lenders across the United States through networking, education, and advocacy. TMC fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation, ensuring its members succeed regardless of market conditions. For more information, visit mortgagecollaborative.com



ABOUT XACTUS



Xactus is a leading verification innovator advancing intelligent verification across financial services. Through its proprietary Intelligent Verification Platform, Xactus360, the company delivers advanced data and technology solutions that help organizations make better decisions faster while increasing efficiency and reducing operational waste. With a focus on automation, accuracy and innovation, Xactus continues to modernize verification and improve outcomes across complex decisioning environments.



For more information about this acquisition and Xactus360, visit xactus.com or contact sales@xactus.com.



Learn More: https://www.mortgagecollaborative.com

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