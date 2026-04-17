News: Secured Signing Reports 45% Month-on-Month Growth in Notary Adoption of Deepfake Detection Feature | CitizenWire

Realify, Secured Signing's real-time deepfake detection technology, sees rapid uptake among independents and inhouse notaries as identity fraud threats intensify across digital signing and Remote Online Notarization workflows

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Secured Signing, a global leader in Digital Signing and Remote Online Notarization (RON), announced a 45% month-on-month increase in adoption of Realify, its AI-powered deepfake detection feature, among independent and in-house notaries. The surge reflects growing awareness among legal and notarial professionals of the escalating threat posed by AI-generated synthetic media in video-based identity verification and online meetings.



Realify is built directly into Secured Signing's Video Signing, video confirmation, and RON platform, analyzing signer video and audio feeds in real time to detect deepfakes, injection attacks, and replay fraud before any document is executed. Unlike bolt-on third-party tools, Realify operates seamlessly in the background of a signing session, surfacing results to notaries without adding friction to the signer experience.



THE THREAT IS REAL - AND GROWING



Deepfake technology has fundamentally changed the nature of identity fraud. Where fraudsters once relied on stolen documents or forged signatures, today's bad actors can deploy AI-generated faces and voices capable of passing casual visual inspection and, in some cases, fooling trained human observers. For industries that depend on video-verified identity, including legal, financial services, healthcare, real estate, and government, the stakes have never been higher.



Traditional verification methods were not designed to account for synthetic media. Secured Signing developed Realify to close that gap - pairing human-led sessions with an impartial AI layer that detects what the human eye cannot.



WHAT NOTARIES ARE SAYING



The rapid adoption of Realify among notaries reflects a fundamental shift in how professionals approach identity verification in remote settings. Michelle, a Notary Public and early Realify adopter, described the impact on her practice:



"Since I adopted this feature in my remote online notarizations, my clients and I feel more confident that we are dealing with who we say we are. This feature has changed the way I authenticate my clients' true identity."



STATEMENT FROM MIKE EYAL, CEO, SECURED SIGNING



"The 45% month-on-month growth we're seeing with Realify isn't just a product milestone - it's a reflection of a profession waking up to a threat that is evolving faster than traditional safeguards can keep pace with. Notaries are on the front line of identity verification, and they are telling us clearly that they need more than a camera and a checklist to do their jobs with confidence.



"At Secured Signing, we believe that trust in a digital transaction must be built on certainty. Realify gives notaries, legal professionals, and businesses the ability to verify not just who someone claims to be, but whether the person on screen is genuinely present and real, and not a deepfake impersonation.



"We built Realify because the tools to commit deepfake fraud are already in the hands of bad actors. Our responsibility is to make sure the tools to detect deepfakes are just as accessible to the professionals defending against them - and the response we're seeing tells us we got that right."



A MULTI-LAYERED DEFENSE



Secured Signing delivers a multilayered protection framework powered by Realify and real-time ID Verification with Biometric Facial matching. This advanced system uses biometric facial matching and 3D liveness detection to instantly identify deepfakes, masks, and replay attacks before the signing process even begins.



Every verification session is fully recorded, with the encrypted audio video call securely attached to the finalized document as a tamper evident audit trail.



Combined, these layers form a verification chain engineered to be extraordinarily difficult to compromise, even with today's most sophisticated AI generated fraud tools.



ABOUT SECURED SIGNING



Secured Signing is a global provider of digital document signing offering Advanced e-Signatures and Remote Online Notarization solutions, trusted by legal professionals, financial institutions, healthcare providers, government agencies, and businesses worldwide. Its platform combines compliance-grade security with an intuitive user experience, enabling organizations to execute documents with confidence - wherever their signers are located.



For more information, visit https://www.securedsigning.com/.



Learn More: https://www.securedsigning.com/

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