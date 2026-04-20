News: ViewTech Borescopes to Demonstrate Clean-In-Place Visual Inspection Solutions at INTERPHEX 2026 | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- ViewTech Borescopes, a leading provider of remote visual inspection (RVI) equipment, is returning to exhibit at INTERPHEX, the premier global pharma and biotechnology event. Attendees are invited to visit the ViewTech Borescopes booth 1943 to experience live demonstrations of its industry-leading video borescope technology designed to improve inspection efficiency, safety, and compliance in critical pharmaceutical manufacturing environments.



At INTERPHEX, ViewTech will showcase its latest lineup of high-resolution video borescopes engineered for precise, non-destructive inspection in pharmaceutical processing equipment, cleanrooms, and hard-to-reach areas. These tools enable manufacturers to identify potential issues without disassembly, reducing downtime and supporting strict regulatory standards.



"INTERPHEX provides an excellent opportunity to connect with pharmaceutical professionals focused on quality, and safety," said Chris Courtright, Sales Consultant at ViewTech Borescopes. "Our Ultraviolet video borescope solutions are designed to evaluate their clean-in-place (CIP) processes and riboflavin coverage testing, and we're excited to demonstrate how our technology delivers measurable value."



Read more about INTERPHEX 2026: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/interphex-2026/



TRY BEFORE YOU BUY



In addition to live demonstrations during INTERPHEX 2026, ViewTech offers an exclusive No-Cost, No-Obligation Demo Program. This program allows end-users the opportunity to evaluate a ViewTech video borescope at their own facility on their own equipment, ensuring the technology meets their specific inspection requirements before any financial commitment.



VJ-3 AND VJ-4 VIDEO BORESCOPE



The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. With diameters as small as 0.85mm, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require significant effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.



ABOUT VIEWTECH BORESCOPES



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's top seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/



Learn More: https://www.ViewTech.com

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