News: Kevin Sorbo to Star in ‘The Gathering Place,’ Film Inspired by Delray Beach Senior Center Helping Seniors Overcome Isolation | CitizenWire

South Florida Medical and Behavioral Health Institute's senior center-shaped by the real-life impact of Randy Kirshbaum and Vicky Samuelson-inspires upcoming JC Films production

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Acclaimed actor Kevin Sorbo is set to participate in the upcoming feature film "The Gathering Place," a new JC Films production inspired by a Delray Beach senior center operated by South Florida Medical and Behavioral Health Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.



The film is inspired by the real-life impact of Randy Kirshbaum and Vicky Samuelson in Delray Beach, whose work has helped transform the lives of seniors facing grief, isolation, and loss.



Filming for "The Gathering Place" is scheduled to begin in January 2027 in Delray Beach, Florida, bringing national attention to a growing issue: senior isolation and the urgent need for community-based solutions.



At the South Florida Medical and Behavioral Health Institute senior center located at Delray Medical & Dental, many seniors arrive after experiencing devastating life events-including the loss of a spouse or even a child. These hardships often leave individuals isolated, disconnected, and struggling with a loss of purpose.



What makes this story especially compelling-and highly relevant today-is the measurable transformation happening within this Delray Beach senior center.



Through structured weekly programming, wellness activities, and a strong sense of community, the South Florida Medical and Behavioral Health Institute is helping seniors rebuild their lives. Individuals who once felt alone are now forming meaningful friendships, improving their physical and emotional health, and rediscovering a renewed zest for life.



"This is not just a story for the screen - it's something we witness every single day here in Delray Beach," said Randy Kirshbaum, Chief Operating Officer of South Florida Medical and Behavioral Health Institute. "We serve seniors who come to us after experiencing unimaginable loss. They arrive isolated and grieving, and over time, they begin to smile again, to connect, and to truly live again."



Kirshbaum emphasized that the Delray Beach senior center has become a critical lifeline.



"This center gives people back their sense of belonging. It gives them friendships, structure, and hope. That transformation is real - and it's exactly what 'The Gathering Place' movie brings to life."



"The Gathering Place" follows a diverse group of seniors who come together to save their beloved senior center from closing-a storyline that closely mirrors the resilience, connection, and emotional bonds formed at the South Florida Medical and Behavioral Health Institute senior center in Delray Beach.



JC Films Studios, known for producing more than 70 faith-based and family-oriented films, is bringing national visibility to this South Florida story. With Kevin Sorbo's involvement, the film is expected to reach a broad audience and elevate awareness around senior loneliness as a growing public health concern.



As communities across the country search for solutions to senior isolation, the model created by South Florida Medical and Behavioral Health Institute in Delray Beach demonstrates how local programs can restore dignity, purpose, and human connection.



"This is bigger than a movie," Kirshbaum added. "It's about showing what's possible when we invest in our seniors and refuse to let them face life's hardest moments alone."



Media outlets, community leaders, and organizations focused on aging and behavioral health are invited to follow the development of "The Gathering Place" and learn more about the Delray Beach senior center that inspired it.



Media Contact: Media@sfmbhi.com



About South Florida Medical and Behavioral Health Institute



South Florida Medical and Behavioral Health Institute (SFMBHI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of individuals and families throughout South Florida. Based in Delray Beach, the organization provides integrated medical, behavioral health, and senior services, including a leading senior center focused on reducing isolation, improving wellness, and helping older adults rediscover purpose and connection. https://www.sfmbhi.org/



Learn More: https://www.sfmbhi.org/

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