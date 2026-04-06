News: Ethical Advocate Releases ADA Title II-Compliant Version of Its Online Ethics Reporting Platform | CitizenWire

Updated Application Meets WCAG 2.1 Level AA Standards Ahead of April 24, 2026 Federal Compliance Deadline

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Ethical Advocate, a Chapel Hill-based provider of ethics and compliance reporting solutions, today announced the release of an updated version of its Ethical Advocate online web application, designed to meet the accessibility requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The updated platform fully conforms to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA, the federal standard now required for all state and local government websites and mobile applications.



Under the U.S. Department of Justice's final rule implementing Title II of the ADA, jurisdictions with populations of 50,000 or more are required to achieve full WCAG 2.1 Level AA compliance by April 24, 2026. This federal requirement ensures that digital services provided by government entities are accessible to all people, including those with disabilities, and reflects a broader national commitment to inclusion and equitable access to public services.



The refreshed Ethical Advocate platform incorporates a comprehensive suite of accessibility improvements, including enhanced screen reader compatibility, keyboard navigation support, improved color contrast ratios, descriptive alternative text for images, and accessible form design - all aligned with WCAG 2.1 Level AA success criteria. Government agencies and other public-sector clients using the Ethical Advocate application can now confidently meet their compliance obligations while continuing to provide their employees, constituents, and stakeholders with a secure and anonymous reporting channel.



"Accessibility is not a feature - it is a foundation," said Shelby Schultz, Marketing and Sales Executive at Ethical Advocate. "Our mission is to ensure every individual, regardless of ability, has equal access to the tools that support ethical, transparent governance. This release reflects our commitment to building technology that truly serves everyone."



"We've heard consistently from our customers and prospects about how important application accessibility is for their stakeholders," said Schultz. "This release directly responds to that need. We want every government agency and organization we work with to feel confident that their reporting platform is open, inclusive, and fully compliant well ahead of the federal deadline."



Ethical Advocate's platform is used by government agencies, nonprofits, public, and private organizations to manage ethics hotlines, incident reporting, and compliance workflows. The application's cloud-based architecture and commitment to continuous improvement position it as a long-term partner for organizations navigating evolving legal and accessibility standards.



State and local government agencies seeking to achieve ADA Title II compliance are encouraged to contact Ethical Advocate to learn more about the updated platform and how it can support their accessibility and ethics reporting needs.



About Ethical Advocate



Ethical Advocate is a Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based provider of online ethics and compliance reporting solutions. The company's web-based platform enables organizations across the public and private sectors to operate transparent, accessible, and secure ethics hotlines and incident reporting systems. Ethical Advocate is committed to continuous innovation in support of ethical governance, compliance, and equitable access for all users.



Find our home page at Ethical Advocate - Ethics and Compliance Solutions - Ethical Advocate: https://www.ethicaladvocate.com/ - and follow us on LinkedIn.



Learn More: https://www.ethicaladvocate.com/

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