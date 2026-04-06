News: ViewTech Borescopes to Showcase New Triple Camera Video Borescope at WTUI 2026 | CitizenWire

LONG BEACH, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Bringing its latest inspection innovations to the industry stage, ViewTech Borescopes will exhibit at the Western Turbine Users Inc (WTUI) 2026 Conference, a premier event for professionals focused on combustion turbine operations, maintenance, and inspection.



At this year's event, ViewTech Borescopes will spotlight its latest advancements in video borescope technology at Booth 854, including the new VJ-4 Triple Camera Video Borescope - designed to deliver sharper imaging, from multiple angles. With its innovative multi-camera design, the VJ-4 Triple Camera allows inspection teams to capture more comprehensive views without repositioning, helping identify issues faster and with greater confidence.



"WTUI is a cornerstone event for turbine professionals, and it gives us a valuable opportunity to connect face-to-face with the teams who depend on fast, accurate inspections every day," said Evan Miller, Sales Consultant at ViewTech Borescopes. "We're focused on delivering not just advanced technology, but the support behind it-helping our customers minimize downtime, enhance safety, report findings, and make more confident maintenance decisions."



ViewTech's commitment to customer service distinguishes it within the nondestructive testing industry. This customer-focused approach-paired with durable, high-performance technology-continues to build trust among professionals in power generation, aerospace, and a wide range of industrial sectors.



Read more about WTUI 2026 Conference: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/western-turbine-users-inc-2026/



TRY BEFORE YOU BUY.



Attendees of WTUI 2026 are encouraged to visit the ViewTech Borescopes booth to explore the latest equipment and discuss specific inspection challenges. In addition to live demonstrations during WTUI 2026, ViewTech offers an exclusive No-Cost, No-Obligation Demo Program. This program allows end-users the opportunity to evaluate a ViewTech video borescope at their own facility on their own equipment, ensuring the technology meets their specific inspection requirements before any financial commitment.



ABOUT VIEWTECH BORESCOPES



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's top seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



VJ-3 AND VJ-4 VIDEO BORESCOPE



The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are advanced nondestructive testing instruments designed for remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and critical components. With probe diameters as small as 0.85 mm, they enable high-quality video capture and photo documentation in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or costly to reach through traditional methods.



When paired with the VJ-4, ViewTech's Borescope Report Maker-Operator Driven Inspections (ODIN) software enhances efficiency by streamlining the inspection workflow and generating clear, professional reports, empowering teams to make faster, more informed maintenance decisions.



Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/



Learn More: https://www.ViewTech.com

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.