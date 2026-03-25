News: From ‘Bug Man’ to Nine-Figure Exit: Cameron Bawden Reveals the Blueprint in New Book ‘Home Service Empire’ | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- In his powerful new book, "Home Service Empire: How I Built, Scaled, and Sold a Family of Businesses Worth Over $100 Million" (ISBN: 978-196833-852 paperback; 978-1968339869 ebook; 978-1968339845 hardcover; Legacy Launch Pad Publishing), entrepreneur Cameron Bawden shares the battle-tested blueprint behind building one of Arizona's largest privately owned home service companies-and exiting on his terms.



Bawden didn't start with venture capital, an MBA, or industry connections. He started knocking on doors in the Arizona heat, spraying pest-infested backyards himself, and questioning whether he'd made a catastrophic mistake. After years of grinding, near bankruptcy, federal audits, and $4 million of debt, he transformed Green Mango Pest Control into a $27 million-per-year operation with 30%+ profit margins - ultimately fielding offers of $40 million, $50 million, and $60 million before closing on a life-changing exit in 2024.



In "Home Service Empire," Bawden introduces what he calls the "Value Vortex," a nine-point framework designed to help entrepreneurs build scalable, sellable companies without sacrificing their families, health, or sanity. Drawing from seven businesses launched, five exits totaling more than $100 million, and dozens of private equity negotiations, he reveals what buyers actually value and how founders can build with leverage from day one.



"Building to sell isn't about cashing out," Bawden says. "It's about never feeling trapped again. When you build a business that works without you, you gain options. You gain freedom. You gain control."



The book challenges the romanticized "hustle at all costs" narrative and replaces it with a systems-driven, identity-first approach. Bawden argues that entrepreneurs must evolve from operator to owner if they want to create true enterprise value. Through candid stories of failure, resilience, and reinvention - including walking away from multiple businesses and navigating a $400,000 federal fine-he delivers a practical roadmap for turning service businesses into premium, acquisition-ready assets.



As demand for skilled trades and home services continues to surge nationwide, "Home Service Empire" arrives at a pivotal moment for contractors, founders, and blue-collar entrepreneurs seeking to scale beyond owner-operator status and build companies that command top-dollar valuations.



Cameron Bawden's groundbreaking business memoir and playbook, "Home Service Empire," is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major booksellers.



ABOUT CAMERON BAWDEN



Cameron Bawden is an entrepreneur, investor, and enterprise builder best known for scaling and exiting multiple home service companies totaling more than $100 million in transactions. After building one of Arizona's largest privately owned pest control platforms and completing a nine-figure exit, he launched Hype Pharm, an operator-led holding company focused on acquiring and scaling home service businesses into premium, enterprise-value assets.



Through Hype Pharm and the 1% Club, his private membership community for ambitious service entrepreneurs, Bawden teaches founders how to evolve from owner-operator to enterprise architect. His frameworks center on operational excellence, brand positioning, leadership development, and building businesses that create freedom, optionality, and long-term wealth. For more information, visit https://www.hypepharm.com/



ABOUT LEGACY LAUNCH PAD PUBLISHING



Legacy Launch Pad is the leading book publisher for entrepreneurs and changemakers who want to build authority and leave a legacy. The company has published numerous Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling authors whose books have been featured on Today, Good Morning America, The New York Times and USA Today. For more information, visit https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/



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