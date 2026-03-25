News: Macfox Launches 2026 Easter Sale: Up to $100 Off Select Electric Bikes plus Free Mirror Set | CitizenWire

CORONA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Macfox is excited to announce a limited-time Easter Sale. During this event, customers purchasing select Macfox electric bikes can enjoy the following offers: the X7, X1S, X1S x Bs.zay, and X2 models are eligible for a $100 discount and a free mirror set, while the M16 model qualifies for a $50 discount.



In addition, throughout 2025, Macfox continued refining its products based on real rider feedback, focusing on improving the comfort, stability, and safety of its electric bikes. Macfox models are certified to UL 2849 for e-bike electrical systems and UL 2271 for battery safety.



The Macfox X7 fat tire e-bike introduces several structural improvements, including a secondary battery water shield cover and a reinforced motor hook mounting structure, helping protect the battery in wet conditions while reducing the risk of motor loosening or damage caused by bumps or impacts. The handlebar and frame also feature an electrophoretic coating to improve corrosion resistance and help prevent rust. In addition, the X7 is equipped with a 20×4.5-inch front tire and a 20×5.0-inch fat rear tire, offering stronger traction and stability. Its seat height and frame design also accommodate a wider range of rider heights.



The Macfox X1S commuter e-bikes and X1S x Bs.zay focus on riding comfort, featuring upgraded silicone grips, a reinforced U-shaped kickstand mounting structure designed to reduce frame stress, and an upgraded hydraulic braking system, providing riders with a more comfortable and stable riding experience.



The Macfox X2 off road e-bike emphasizes handling and reliability. Upgraded silicone grips and a simplified single-speed drivetrain make longer rides easier and more comfortable. The addition of a frame identification plate also improves product identification while supporting easier tracking and after-sales management.



The Macfox M16 youth e-bike, popular among younger riders, has also received several upgrades, including the addition of a rear light, a thicker motor cable, and an electrophoretic anti-rust coating, further improving the bike's overall safety and durability.



With the Macfox Easter Sale, riders can enjoy limited-time savings while experiencing the latest product upgrades. Don't miss the chance to save up to $100 and get a free accessory-start your next ride with a Macfox electric bike today.



About Macfox:



Macfox is a U.S.-based electric mobility company dedicated to providing young riders with a safe, stylish, expressive, and independent riding experience.



Easter Sale: https://macfoxbike.com/collections/ebikes-for-sale



Learn More: https://macfoxbike.com/

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