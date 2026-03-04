News: Domaine Carneros Debuts Scent & Savor: An Immersive Wine Tour of Aromas and Taste Transformations | CitizenWire

New 90-Minute Sensory Experience Now Available by Appointment Daily

NAPA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Domaine Carneros invites wine lovers to experience its newest visitor offering, "Scent & Savor: A Wine Tour of Aromas and Taste Transformations," now available by appointment daily. One of several distinctive food and wine pairing experiences offered to visitors at the property, Scent & Savor is a 90-minute guided journey from vineyard to glass. The experience brings guests on a journey from the estate's panoramic vineyard views through the sparkling wine cellar, providing a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the artistry of méthode traditionnelle production while enjoying tastings of Estate Brut and Brut Rosé.



Guests then are escorted into the elegant Salon des Rêves, where the hands-on sensory adventure begins featuring two of Domaine Carneros' most acclaimed wines at the center: Le Rêve Blanc de Blancs and The Famous Gate Pinot Noir.



The heart of the experience lies in a guided exploration of the foundational aromas - primary, secondary and tertiary, and the five foundational flavor components - salt, fat, acid, spice, and sweet, through thoughtfully paired aromatic cues and bites designed to reveal the transformative magic of wine and food synergy. It's a great opportunity to tune in to one's palate and to explore the realm of contrasts and synergies in food/wine pairing.



Priced at $125 per person ($100 for Wine Club members), Scent & Savor is available daily at 11:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m., with 72-hour advance booking required. A $35 per person deposit is required at time of reservation. Dietary restrictions can be accommodated; guests are encouraged to call ahead to discuss specific needs.



WHERE: Domaine Carneros Winery 1240 Duhig Rd, Napa, CA 94559



Learn more at: https://www.domainecarneros.com/visit/scent-and-savor-tour



Reserve: 707-257-0101 x 150 or reservations@domainecarneros.com



ABOUT DOMAINE CARNEROS



Founded in 1987, Domaine Carneros reflects the hallmark of its founder, Champagne Taittinger, in creating terroir-driven sparkling wine and preserving the quality tenets of the traditional method production crafted at the winery's elegant 18th century inspired château. Located entirely within the Carneros AVA, between Napa and Sonoma counties, the six estate vineyards total approximately 400 acres with 150 acres planted to Chardonnay, 250 acres planted to Pinot Noir. The winery focuses on making ultra-premium Carneros sparkling wines and limited production pinot noirs and offers a suite of enticing food & wine experiences along with signature tastings for its guests.



For more information, visit: https://www.domainecarneros.com/



