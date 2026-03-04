News: Comedians with Disabilities Act Announces Spring 2026 Tour Across Montana, California and Oregon | CitizenWire

Tour Raises Funds for Upcoming Comedy Docu-Special - 'Comedians with Disabilities Act: Going Beyond the Punchlines'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Comedians with Disabilities Act (CWDA), the groundbreaking comedy troupe that has been challenging perceptions and redefining humor since 2010, has announced its 2026 Spring Tour with stops in Montana, California, and Oregon.



Originally assembled in Northern California to showcase a comedic perspective long ignored by mainstream entertainment, CWDA has performed for thousands of audiences of all abilities at colleges, comedy clubs, corporate events, and everywhere in between. Now, they're hitting the road once again - bringing laughter, insight, and bold storytelling to three states while raising funds for their upcoming comedy docu-special titled "Comedians with Disabilities Act: Going Beyond the Punchlines."



The film will spotlight 10 comedians with a variety of disabilities, capturing both their on-stage brilliance and the real-life experiences behind the humor. Several of the featured comedians will be performing live during this spring run, offering audiences a preview of the powerful voices and unforgettable personalities that will appear in the documentary.



This Springs tour weaves theaters, colleges and community venues to showcase the talents of 11 comedians, many of whom are in the docu-special, across 7 venues (with even more to come!). Disability representation for this season's tour includes a diverse group of comedians and perspective from lived experiences as individuals with visible and nonapparent disabilities.



MONTANA TOUR DATES

March 20, 2026

Zootown Arts Community Center (filming of docu-special)

Headliner: Michael Beers

Featuring: Loren Kraut, Adam Keys, Nina G, Mean Dave



March 21, 2026

Covellite Theatre and Uptown Lounge (filming of docu-special)

Headliner: Mean Dave

Featuring: Loren Kraut, Adam Keys, Nina G, Michael Beers



CALIFORNIA TOUR DATES

March 26, 2026

San Diego State University

Featuring: Steve Danner, Nina G, Mean Dave, Michael Beers



May 2, 2026

Cinco De Mayo Show

VFW Post #67

Headliner: Serena Gamboa

Featuring: Mean Dave, Elvin Maglinte, Veronica Arent, Armando Hernandez



May 26, 2026

Moksa Brewing Company

Headliner: Jade Theirault

Featuring: Nina G, Mean Dave



OREGON TOUR DATES

May 20, 2026

Mt. Hood Community College

Headliner: Mean Dave

Featuring: Loren Kraut, Serena Gamboa, Nina G



May 21, 2026

Curious Comedy Theater

Headliner: Nina G

Featuring: Loren Kraut, Serena Gamboa, Mean Dave



The May 21 performance at Curious Comedy Theater will serve as a key fundraising event supporting production of "Comedians with Disabilities Act: Going Beyond the Punchlines." The documentary explores how comedy can dismantle stereotypes, amplify underrepresented voices, and bring audiences together through laughter.



Known for sharp wit, fearless storytelling, and an ability to connect across differences, CWDA performers don't just tell jokes - they shift perspectives. Their work highlights that disability is not a limitation to humor, but a rich source of lived experience that deepens it.



Media outlets in Montana, California, and Oregon are invited to cover performances and interview performers.



HEADLINER BIOS:



:: MICHAEL BEERS is a comedian and professional speaker headlining Missoula, MT. He won the Norman G. Brooks Comedy Competition at the Hollywood Improv in 2005. He was also the previous winner of Funny Fest (Calgary Comedy Festival) and has opened for comedians like Gilbert Gottfried. He is a sought-after keynote speaker on topics like humor, disability advocacy, education and community building.



:: MEAN DAVE, a San Francisco Bay Area favorite headlines Butte, MT. He has opened for comedians like Josh Blue, Big Jay Oakerson and Jay Mohr and has performed at colleges across the US. Dave is nine years in recovery from addiction, which he weaves into his humor. "Not a lot of people know that being an addict in recovery is covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act." Mean Dave's role in the Comedians with Disabilities Act helps to bring this message to audiences.



:: SERENA GAMBOA, "The Spicy Latina" born and raised in the Central Valley. 3-time winner of the Modesto Area Music Award for "Best Comedy". She headlines in Sacramento in May. Her show "Comedy For Vets" was featured on MYTV26 in 2018. Serena was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2014. She uses her comedy to raise awareness about epilepsy. She has opened for Joey Medina, JP Sears, Mike E Winfield, Nikki Carr, and the late Kabir Singh. Serena headlines the pre-Cinco De Mayo show in Sacramento.



:: NINA G is a comedian, professional speaker, filmmaker and author of Stutterer Interrupted: The Comedians Who Almost Didn't Happen, Bay Area Stand-Up Comedy: A Humorous History. Her first special, Nina G: Stutterer Interrupted debuted in 2024. Nina has been featured in/on everything from HuffPost's Culture Shifters, Variety, NPR's 51%, BBC's Ouch, Psychology Today, Tedx, KQED radio and multiple day time talk shows and podcasts. Nina headlines the show in Portland the week following Stuttering Awareness Week!



:: JADE THERIAULT is a Forbes-recognized comedian who combines provocative thought with moving furniture. Jade, a Bay Area native and is a regular at The Punchline, Cobbs Comedy Club, Tommy T's, and the San Jose Improv where she opened for Jesus Trejo. Festival credits include SF Sketchfest, The Art of Female Comedy Festival (Wichita, KS), Palm Springs International Comedy Festival and the Westside Comedy Festival in Santa Monica, where she was honored for Best Joke of the Night. Jade starred in Malic Almaya's "RUN!" (2018), featured in Jeff Giordano's "Romantic Chorus" (2021), and was on an episode of MTV "Decoded" (2018). Jade headlines May's Sacramento show.



Follow the tour and documentary updates at:

https://comedianswithdisabilitiesact.com/



Learn More: https://comedianswithdisabilitiesact.com/

