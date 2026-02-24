News: Dovenmuehle’s 2025 SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 reports underscore high data security standards and robust internal controls | CitizenWire

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc., a leading mortgage subservicing company, today announced it has successfully completed its 2025 Service Organization Control (SOC) 1® Type 2 and SOC 2® Type 2 audits. The independent examinations, conducted by public accounting and business advisory firm Plante Moran, PLLC, confirm that Dovenmuehle's internal controls, operational processes and information security practices meet stringent standards for financial reporting integrity and the safeguarding of client data.



The SOC 1 Type 2 report examines the design and operating effectiveness of Dovenmuehle's controls over financial reporting, while the SOC 2 Type 2 report reviews controls governing security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. The two reports offer clients independent, third-party validation of Dovenmuehle's proven commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and delivering consistent, reliable service. The SOC 1 Type 2 report is now available to all Dovenmuehle clients via DMIConnect under the "DMI Corporate Documents" tab. Clients can also request the reports from their Account Manager.



"Our clients trust us to protect their data and support their business with the highest operational standards," said Dovenmuehle Senior Vice President Matthew Budy. "The successful completion of our SOC audits reinforces our dedication to strong governance, system integrity, and delivering reliable service our partners can count on."



Dovenmuehle's SOC 2 Type 2 audit reviews the following specific trust services criteria:



* Security: The system is protected against unauthorized access.



* Availability: The system is available for operation and use as agreed.



* Processing Integrity: System processing is complete, accurate, timely and authorized.



* Confidentiality: Confidential information is safeguarded as committed.



* Privacy: Personal information is collected, used, retained and disclosed in accordance with the company's privacy policy.



About Dovenmuehle



Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com.



Learn More: https://dovenmuehle.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.