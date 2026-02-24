News: ACES Quality Management CEO Trevor Gauthier Named 2026 NMP Industry Titan | CitizenWire

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- ACES Quality Management® (ACES), a leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced today that CEO Trevor Gauthier has been named a 2026 Industry Titan by National Mortgage Professional (NMP). The Industry Titan Award recognizes mortgage professionals whose leadership, innovation and long-term contributions have shaped the industry.



Gauthier was recognized for his leadership in mortgage quality management, compliance technology and his role in helping financial institutions navigate regulatory change through practical, scalable solutions. According to NMP, Industry Titans are selected based on sustained impact and influence across the mortgage industry.



"One of the mortgage industry's biggest challenges today is a growing skepticism surrounding new technology claims," said Gauthier in NMP magazine's Industry Titan Feature. "Trust is earned by demonstrating what works today, not by selling what might exist tomorrow."



Throughout his career, Gauthier has emphasized the importance of pairing strong subject matter expertise with adaptable technology to help lenders respond to evolving regulatory and market conditions. He has noted that while the industry is often perceived as fast-moving, regulatory change remains the most persistent driver of complexity, requiring disciplined execution and flexible platforms.



Gauthier has also focused on fostering long-term industry impact through leadership and culture. At ACES, he has prioritized building a community centered on quality, accountability and collaboration, including the company's "I Stand for Quality" movement, which promotes elevating standards across the mortgage industry.



"Quality isn't just a function. It's a mindset that fosters trust, safeguards borrowers and strengthens institutions," Gauthier said. "When people are aligned around that mission, success becomes sustainable."



Honorees are profiled in the February edition of NMP magazine, available here.



About ACES Quality Management



ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



* Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;



* 7 of the top 10 loan servicers;



* 14 of the top 30 banks; and



* 7 of the top 15 credit unions in the United States.



ACES also supports multiple state housing authorities and mortgage insurers, a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), along with dozens of third-party QC and compliance service providers that collectively serve hundreds of financial institutions.



Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology® enables independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions to easily manage and customize the system to their specific needs without relying on IT or outside resources. With ACES' AI-powered capabilities, audit teams can translate complexity into clear insights and accelerate performance.



Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit http://www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.



