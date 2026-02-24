News: National Mortgage Professional names Class Valuation’s Jon Tallinger an Industry Titan for 2026 | CitizenWire

The Industry Titan awards honor mortgage industry leaders whose work has driven meaningful progress and long-term impact across the housing finance ecosystem

TROY, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), announced today that Chief Growth Officer Jon Tallinger has been named a 2026 Industry Titan by National Mortgage Professional (NMP).



Tallinger, who is based in Birmingham, Michigan, has spent 24 years in the mortgage industry and was the first employee at Class Valuation. Over his tenure, he helped grow the company from a three-person startup into the largest appraisal management company in U.S. history. As chief growth officer, he plays a central role in expanding Class Valuation's national footprint, scaling the organization by more than 250 percent since 2016 and guiding over 21 strategic acquisitions in the past three years.



Throughout his career, Tallinger has been recognized for bridging the gap between sales and operations, ensuring that growth never comes at the expense of service. He is also widely known for his ability to build lasting relationships and connect people across the mortgage industry, bringing together lenders, appraisers and partners to solve shared challenges. He championed initiatives such as an Elite Panel of top-performing appraisers to improve quality and reduce revisions. He helped segment client support teams to preserve a personal, relationship-driven experience even as the company scaled. His approach has resulted in faster and more reliable valuations for lenders and borrowers, while elevating expectations for service and accountability across the appraisal management sector.



Tallinger's influence extends beyond his own company. He is widely respected for quietly prioritizing the betterment of the mortgage profession, whether by advocating for appraisers, supporting lenders during periods of extreme market stress or serving as a trusted connector who helps industry peers learn from one another. His leadership helped guide clients through the unprecedented surge in refinances during the pandemic, when he personally fielded late-night calls to resolve escalations, reset expectations, and keep transactions on track.



"Jon's impact on the mortgage industry has been both significant and far-reaching," said John Fraas, CEO of Class Valuation. "He has always believed that service is the strategy, and he leads by example every day. His ability to build genuine relationships and bring people together has strengthened not only our company but also the broader industry. From building trusted relationships to driving meaningful innovation, Jon has helped shape who we are as a company and raised the bar for what lenders and borrowers should expect from an appraisal partner."



For a complete list of 2026 NMP Industry Titan winners, visit the full winners announcement page: https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/2026-industry-titans-pinnacle-professional-excellence



About Class Valuation



Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, streamlined processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit https://www.classvaluation.com.

Learn More: https://www.classvaluation.com/

