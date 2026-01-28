News: ‘Legacy in Motion’ Carries the Dream Forward – A Sculpture by George Gadson Studios | CitizenWire

Martin Luther King, Jr. Artwork Anchors New Community Center in Panama City, FL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- George Gadson Studios proudly announces the unveiling of Legacy in Motion, a sculpture created for the newly rebuilt Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center in Panama City, Florida. Unveiled in conjunction with the Center's grand opening on January 16, 2026, the artwork stands tall at 17 ft as a genuine reflection of history, resilience, and intentional progress within the Glenwood Community.



Said Panama City Commissioner Janice Lucas, Ward 2, "Legacy in Motion, the sculpture by native Floridian, and internationally-known George Gadson, reflects the enduring spirit of the Glenwood Community. Centered around the Sankofa Bird and the dignified profile of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the artwork reminds us that legacy is not simply inherited-it is intentionally carried forward."



The sculpture debuts as part of the reopening of the 30,000-square-foot Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, a $21 million facility built through a partnership between FEMA and Panama City, replacing the original center destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018. After more than seven years, the new center restores a vital hub for education, creativity, and community connection.



"This artwork came from a new place within myself, and that is what art is about, exploring new ideas within ourselves," said George Gadson. "The partnership with Panama City and the significance of this location allowed the work to become something deeply personal. I felt the community be very receptive of the artwork which validated the success of the artwork."



The new recreation center features basketball courts, a STEM lab with 3D printers, a recording studio, arts and crafts rooms, reading and study spaces, and a community room. Programming will serve residents of all ages, offering opportunities in education, creative expression, workforce preparation, and personal development.



"After Hurricane Michael, this community experienced a profound void," said Keith Meyerl, Director of Parks, Culture, and Recreation. "This facility represents renewal, and Legacy in Motion gives that renewal a lasting cultural and historical presence."



With Legacy in Motion now part of the Center's identity, George Gadson Studios continues its commitment to creating public artworks that honor place, history, and people-ensuring that legacy remains visible, meaningful, and in motion.



Learn more at: https://georgegadsonstudios.com/



Media Coverage:

WJHG/WECP - Panama City Celebrates Grand Opening of the MLK Jr. Recreation Center

By Alyssa Dutton | Published January 16, 2026

Learn More: https://georgegadsonstudios.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.