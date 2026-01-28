News: From Revolving-Door Rehabs to Real Recovery: Jimmie Applegate Exposes the Truth in New Book ‘Addicted to Failure’ | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- In his searing new book, "Addicted to Failure: Why the Rehab System Doesn't Work and What Must Change" (ISBN: 978-1968339876 paperback; 978-1968339883 ebook, Legacy Launch Pad Publishing), author and addiction reform advocate Jimmie Applegate takes aim at a $16 billion industry that profits from relapse and exposes why traditional rehab models fail to deliver real recovery.



A longtime observer and critic of the addiction treatment industry, Applegate draws on research, interviews and survivor stories to reveal the shocking truth: America's rehab system is broken by design, exploiting families while offering outdated one-size-fits-all programs that rarely lead to lasting healing.



"Addicted to Failure" (ISBN: 978-1968339876 paperback; 978-1968339883 ebook, Legacy Launch Pad Publishing) gives readers more than a critique-it provides a roadmap. Applegate shows how evidence-based alternatives such as trauma-informed therapy, neuroscience-driven care and long-term recovery support could replace the revolving-door rehabs that dominate today's market.



"Relapse isn't personal failure - it's a system built to fail you," Applegate says. "Addiction treatment should be about transformation, not transactions. We need a model that heals brains, honors lived experience and restores human dignity."



In "Addicted to Failure," Applegate unpacks the myths behind 12-step dominance, exposes the financial exploitation driving short-term treatment and explains how neuroscience reveals a longer path to recovery than insurance companies want to admit.



The book arrives as overdose deaths continue to soar across the U.S. and families are desperate for answers. Applegate's call to action is urgent: tear down the outdated systems and replace them with models grounded in science, compassion and accountability.



"Every year we lose over 100,000 people to overdoses, many of whom went through treatment that was never designed to help them succeed," Applegate says. "It's time to stop calling failure recovery. Real healing is possible-but only if we have the courage to change everything."



Jimmie Applegate's groundbreaking non-fiction book "Addicted to Failure" is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major booksellers.



About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing



Legacy Launch Pad is the leading book publisher for entrepreneurs and changemakers who want to build authority and leave a legacy. The company has published numerous Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling authors whose books have been featured on Today, Good Morning America, The New York Times and USA Today. For more information, visit https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/.



https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/

