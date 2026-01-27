News: DocMagic executives elected to vice chair MISMO Communities of Practice | CitizenWire

Leadership roles reinforce DocMagic's influence on standards that shape lender efficiency and digital execution

TORRANCE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- DocMagic, Inc., today announced that two of its executives have been elected to help lead Community of Practice (CoP) workgroups within the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO) for the 2026-2027 term.



Chief eServices Executive Brian D. Pannell will serve as vice chair of MISMO's Digital Interoperability CoP, and Director of Integration and Technical Services David Garrett will serve as vice chair of the eMortgage CoP. Garrett will also continue serving as vice chair of MISMO's Origination CoP, a role to which he was elected last year, for the remainder of his two-year term.Leadership within MISMO plays a direct role in how digital mortgage standards are defined, interpreted and put into practice across the industry, making it critical that those standards are shaped by organizations with real-world lending experience.



With nearly 40 years in business and more than 700 lender customers, DocMagic brings deep operational perspective to its leadership roles across multiple CoP, helping ensure standards reflect how data actually behaves across complex lending workflows. This alignment supports stronger interoperability, fewer execution gaps and more predictable movement of documents and data throughout the loan lifecycle.



"Digital interoperability is foundational to a functioning secondary market and scalable digital lending," said Pannell. "The work happening within MISMO's Digital Interoperability Community of Practice directly affects how documents, data and collateral move between systems. My focus is on helping ensure those standards translate into practical, reliable execution for lenders operating at scale."



Added Garrett, "MISMO's Communities of Practice are where many of the industry's most consequential decisions around eMortgage adoption and origination standards take shape. Serving in leadership roles across the eMortgage and Origination communities allows us to bring lender realities into the standards process and help drive specifications that support accuracy, compliance and consistent execution across the loan lifecycle."



MISMO is the mortgage industry's standards organization, responsible for developing and maintaining the data standards that enable lenders, investors, servicers, government agencies and technology providers to communicate efficiently and securely. Adoption of MISMO standards has been shown to lower per-loan costs, reduce errors, improve margins and accelerate the mortgage process.



The Digital Interoperability CoP focuses on identifying and resolving inconsistencies in electronic documents and eVaults while establishing best practices and long-term solutions to ensure seamless interoperability across platforms. The eMortgage CoP, one of MISMO's largest communities with more than 200 members, develops specifications, document profiles and implementation guidelines for electronic mortgage documents across the loan lifecycle-from application and origination through closing, investor delivery and servicing. The Origination CoP designs and maintains data standards supporting mortgage application, underwriting and closing processes.



About DocMagic:



DocMagic provides end-to-end document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. For nearly 40 years, our patented and award-winning innovations have evolved with the industry-from pioneering digital workflows to integrated AI-driven capabilities. We partner closely with lenders, settlement service providers and investors to implement successful eStrategies that drive faster closings, reduced costs and exceptional borrower experiences. For more information, visit https://www.docmagic.com.



Learn More: https://www.docmagic.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.