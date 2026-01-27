News: ‘ABUSED’ – A Song Giving Voice to Survivors Living in Silence | CitizenWire

Liyah Bey's unflinching new single confronts physical, emotional, and psychological abuse

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- "Abused," the new single from international singer-songwriter Liyah Bey, is not a confession or a plea-it is a declaration. Built on restraint rather than release, the song gives voice to survivors of abuse by doing something rare in popular music: naming the truth plainly, without softening it.



Known for her powerhouse vocals and fearless storytelling, Bey delivers one of the most necessary performances of her career. Rather than leaning into melodrama or catharsis, "Abused" unfolds with quiet inevitability, allowing its message to arrive on its own terms-steady, unavoidable, and deeply human.



Structured around a slow, deliberate lyrical reveal, the song withholds its central word until late in the track. When abused finally lands, it does so with devastating precision, crystallizing the emotional journey that has been building beneath the surface. The effect is not shock, but recognition-the moment when something long carried in silence is finally named.



Bey - whose career has included opening for Boy George and standing in for Lauryn Hill - brings rare vocal control and emotional discipline to the performance. She co-wrote "Abused" with graphic novelist Stephen Stern, crafting a song that prioritizes honesty over ornamentation and impact over volume.



"I've written and performed hundreds of songs over the years," says Bey, "but none have ever felt as necessary as this one. Abused is for anyone who has carried something silently for far too long."



Early listener responses have been deeply personal. Survivors describe the song as a mirror-articulating experiences they had never heard reflected so plainly in music before. Rather than offering resolution or easy answers, "Abused" creates space: for recognition, for conversation, and for the quiet power that comes with finally telling the truth.



Based in Los Angeles, Bey channels global influences and lived experience into a sound that is intimate, cinematic, and emotionally fearless. Her growing catalog - including fan favorites "Million Dollar Girl" and "Can't Stop Loving You" - has cultivated a dedicated and deeply engaged audience. With "Abused," that commitment reaches its most direct and urgent expression yet.



"Abused" is now available on all major streaming platforms.



