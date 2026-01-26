News: Informative Research delivers significant platform innovations and enhanced integrations in 2025 | CitizenWire

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Informative Research (IR), a leading technology provider of data-driven credit and verification solutions for the lending industry, today announced that its work in 2025 has introduced significant platform enhancements and expanded its integration ecosystem across credit and verification services. The company introduced new credit and verification capabilities, added multiple data and payroll partners, and enhanced automation through its unified platform, enabling lenders to streamline workflows, reduce manual processes and access borrower data earlier and more consistently across the loan lifecycle.



"2025 was a year of steady platform advancement and partner expansion for Informative Research. We focused on investments that strengthened how credit and verification data integrates with lender workflows, enhancing operational efficiency, compliance confidence and measurable client outcomes," said Informative Research President Matt Orlando. "By expanding our verification network and enhancing platform automation, we helped lenders better manage the rising cost of consumer data, and along the way, measured the impact of these initiatives side-by-side with the customer."



In 2025, IR delivered five new integrations across its credit and verification platform, including Halcyon for automated income validation and IRS tax transcript access, Thomas & Company for wage and employment verification, and The Work Number(r) Report Indicator from Equifax to surface employment status earlier in the qualification process. The company also expanded its payroll provider network with Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor (LPA) asset and income modeler (AIM), increasing lenders' access to rep and warrant relief. These enhancements strengthened the company's credit and verification platforms, increasing lender access to consumer-permissioned income and employment data.



IR also integrated with Vesta, enabling lenders to access IR's suite of consumer data and verifications directly with the Vesta loan origination system (LOS) to enhance operational efficiency and reduce manual processes. IR continued to enhance its platform experience through expanded automation and operational visibility. Updates to IR's client-facing workspace, Action Center, gave lenders greater control over orders, audit trails, task management and self-service actions, including the ability to update borrower information, trigger refreshes and review verification results. On the backend, enhancements to the company's data and analytics layer improved reporting, reliability and transparency across credit and verification workflows.



Underscoring its accomplishments, IR was recognized on the 2025 HousingWire Mortgage Tech100 list. Along with company achievements, IR employees received extensive accolades in 2025:



* Jooyoung Jung and Praneeth Reddy Saripalli were honored as HousingWire Rising Stars.



* Craig Leabig was named a HousingWire Marketing Leader.



* Shannon Santos received Mortgage Professional America's Elite Woman Award.



* Mike Hall and Elizabeth Campos were recognized as HousingWire Insiders.



* Matthew Orlando was named a HousingWire Vanguard.



* Steve Schulz was honored as a HousingWire Tech Trendsetter.

* Sriranjini Prabhakara was included on the National Mortgage Professional 40 Under 40 list.



Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.



