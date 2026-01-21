News: Class Valuation Appoints Tanya Wright as EVP of TPO and Distributed Retail | CitizenWire

Industry veteran brings deep operational expertise and lender-side perspective to support broker and distributed retail clients

TROY, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), announced today that Tanya Wright has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Third-Party Origination (TPO) and Distributed Retail. Wright will serve on Class Valuation's Operations Leadership Team and oversee strategy, operations and client success for the company's broker and distributed retail channels.



Wright brings more than a decade of leadership experience in mortgage operations and financial technology, with a strong background in scaling teams, optimizing complex workflows and supporting growth across TPO, distributed retail and non-delegated correspondent channels. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Non-QM Operations at Kind Lending, where she led operational teams and supported business expansion initiatives. Her prior experience also includes senior leadership roles at Emporium TPO and loanDepot, where she supported wholesale and distributed retail operations at scale.



In her new role, Wright will focus on scalable processes, service excellence and meeting the unique needs of lenders operating across diverse regional and market environments. Her responsibilities will include supporting brokers and distributed retail clients through operational consistency, strong communication and continued investment in technology-enabled solutions.



"Tanya's background uniquely positions her to lead this critical part of our business," said John Fraas, CEO of Class Valuation. "She brings a lender-side perspective that gives her a deep understanding of what brokers and distributed retail lenders need to succeed. Her ability to build repeatable, scalable processes while maintaining a high standard of service aligns well with our mission and growth strategy."



Wright said her decision to join Class Valuation was influenced by both her prior experience working with the company and its leadership position in appraisal technology. "Class Valuation is not only one of the largest AMCs in the country, but also a technology and industry leader. In a market that's constantly shifting, being on the cutting edge isn't optional," Wright said. "My career has focused on rapid growth, building to scale and creating repeatable processes, and Class Valuation is doing exactly that."



Wright holds a bachelor's degree in child learning and development from The University of Texas at Dallas and a master's degree in child development from Texas Woman's University. She is actively involved in volunteer work supporting local schools in her community.



About Class Valuation



Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, streamlined processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information please visit https://classvaluation.com.



Learn More: https://www.classvaluation.com/

