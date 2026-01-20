News: Moody’s Investors Service affirms Dovenmuehle’s overall rating as ‘above average’ residential mortgage loan servicer | CitizenWire

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (Dovenmuehle), a leading residential mortgage subservicer, announced today that Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed its servicer quality (SQ) assessment as a servicer of prime residential mortgage loans at SQ2-. Moody's assessment highlights Dovenmuehle's strong performance and disciplined execution across key areas of mortgage servicing.



"Moody's assessment reinforces the strength of our servicing capabilities and our focus on continuous improvement," said Dovenmuehle Senior Vice President Matthew Budy. "As we invest in innovation and operational efficiency, we remain committed to delivering dependable, high-quality service for our clients and borrowers."



In its assessment, Moody's highlighted Dovenmuehle's focus on technology innovation and information security, noting the company's recently implemented mobile notary service and digital enhancements. The key areas considered in the review include:



* Collection: Dovenmuehle's collection abilities were above average, using notable multi-channel outreach to engage customers.



* Loss Mitigation: The company's loss mitigation abilities were rated above average, with improved processes and enhanced efficiency.



* Enforcement Abilities: Dovenmuehle's enforcement abilities were above average, noting compliance enhancements in bankruptcy processes.



* Loan Administration: The report highlighted the company's effective mobile functionality and enhanced quality control on its loan boarding process.



* Servicing Stability: Dovenmuehle's experienced senior management team prioritized strategic technology investments with a focus on information security to enhance long-term stability.



In addition, Dovenmuehle has consistently demonstrated strong loss mitigation performance, supported by solid cure and recidivism rates.



Moody's assessment reflects Dovenmuehle's dedication to continuous improvement and adherence to best practices in mortgage servicing. The company remains committed to delivering exceptional service to its clients and borrowers, upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.



About Dovenmuehle



Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com/.



