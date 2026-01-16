News: FirstClose Caps Transformational 2025 With Faster Closings, Platform Expansion and Strong Market Momentum | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- FirstClose™, a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, today announced 2025 results showing faster closings and measurable efficiency gains as lenders used its technology to meet rising home equity demand in a high-interest-rate environment. The company reduced closing timelines, expanded key integrations and strengthened its operating foundation to support scalable growth in 2026.



By year's end, lenders using FirstClose signed disclosures in as little as five hours, completed borrower tasks within two days and funded loans in as few as four days. The platform helped reduce closing timelines by up to 74%, with 38% of applications instantly approved via automated decisioning workflows.



"We were deliberate in 2025 about building a durable foundation rather than chasing short-term growth," said Tedd Smith, co-founder and chief executive officer of FirstClose. "That work is paying off in faster outcomes for lenders today and positions us well for the opportunities ahead."



Those performance gains came as home equity lending continued to accelerate nationally. FirstClose has supported over 225 financial institutions and contributed to $129 billion in funded loans since 2015, while lenders using its digital prequalification tools have reported 30-40% increases in application volume.



A major milestone in 2025 was the launch of a certified integration with Optimal Blue, which connects FirstClose's point-of-sale platform directly to Optimal Blue's product, pricing, and eligibility engine. The integration brought lender-specific pricing into the borrower application flow, helping to compress home equity closing timelines from roughly 45 days to 10 days or fewer.



FirstClose also secured additional equity funding in October, led by existing investor Lateral Investment Management. The investment reinforced confidence in the company's strategy and supported continued product development, integrations and operational initiatives across home equity and mortgage lending.



Internally, 2025 was a year of restructuring to prepare the organization for its next phase of growth. FirstClose strengthened leadership in sales, professional services, and client success to improve coordination among teams and reduce implementation times for lenders. The changes focused on operational durability rather than rapid expansion.



The year also coincided with FirstClose's 25th anniversary, underscoring its long-standing role in modernizing mortgage and home equity lending. From its early days as a property data and settlement services provider to its current end-to-end lending platform, the company has continued to evolve alongside lender needs and market shifts.



With faster funding, deeper integrations and a strengthened operating model in place, FirstClose enters 2026 positioned to help lenders capture growing home equity demand while delivering a more transparent and efficient borrower experience.



About FirstClose



Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company's mission is to increase profitability and reduce costs for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist their borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs, and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit https://firstclose.com/.



Learn More: https://www.firstclose.com/

