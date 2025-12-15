News: The Light Committee Earns Yelp and Three Best Rated Awards in 2025 | CitizenWire

People Love Us on Yelp Award and Three Best Rated Commercial Photographer Award Add to Award Streak for the Studio

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Light Committee, a photography studio that provides some of the best headshots in Los Angeles has earned the "People Love Us On Yelp" badge and an award from Three Best Rated for Commercial Photographer. Both awards were earned in 2025 and add to many other awards earned by the studio.



The Yelp award is presented as a window cling mailed to businesses that have earned it, commonly for receiving a high volume of positive reviews. Three Best Rated informs businesses by email that they have earned the award. The Light Committee has earned the Yelp award consecutive years since 2023 and the Three Best Rated award consecutively since 2022.



In addition, currently, the studio has more five-star Google reviews than any other commercial headshot studio in Los Angeles, exceeding 500 such star-ratings. The studio had also earned the Expertise.com award for best portrait photographers in Los Angeles, 2019-2024, before the award ended for portrait photographers in 2025.



PROVIDING ACTOR HEADSHOTS IN LOS ANGELES



The Light Committee provides headshot photography for actors, whether they need a refreshed shot to submit for a casting or a full portfolio update. As such, currently sessions range from one look for $150 to a premium session covering five looks for $250.



The studio offers online booking for actor headshots on the website. On the website, aspiring actors can preview plenty of example headshots, such as commercial looks and theatrical looks for men and women. They can find out details on what's included in a session and how a session works. This way, clients are not forced to chase down the photographer to get answers.



DELIVERING CORPORATE HEADSHOTS IN LOS ANGELES



For corporate headshots, also known as professional headshots or business headshots, the studio offers the same series of sessions. They include one look, two looks, or five looks. The two-look session offers an add-on to make it three looks. Rates range from $150 to $250, making The Light Committee one of the most affordable headshot studios in Los Angeles.



As with other headshot sessions, clients can review example headshots to know that, while prices are highly competitive, image quality rivals any other headshot studio in LA or beyond. As a result, clients realize great value.



Mobile headshot services are also offered. This is where the photographer brings a mobile studio to an office location to provide headshots. This way, the business team can stay productive working and jump into a quick headshot session right at the office, before conveniently returning to work.



CREATE YOUR MODEL DIGITALS WITH A PHOTOGRAPHER IN LOS ANGELES



The third most popular photography session is for aspiring models to get model digitals to use to submit to modeling agencies throughout Los Angeles. In this session, the general shots include headshots, profile headshots, full body shots, profile full body shots, and some posed full body and half body shots. Up to two looks are offered so models can, for example, have one look in form-fitting clothes as most agencies prefer, and a second set of shots in a swimsuit for women or shirtless for men.



Other sessions offered include medical residency headshots, child actor headshots, and lifestyle photography sessions such as for dating profile photos, senior portraits, or other one-on-one photography sessions.



ABOUT THE LIGHT COMMITTEE



The Light Committee is an award-winning headshot photography studio located at 335 N Brand Blvd, Ste 250, Glendale, CA, 91203, within the greater Los Angeles area and just around 10 miles north of downtown LA. Rafael, the headshot photographer, strives to deliver value by providing a combination of affordable headshots with some of the highest quality results in LA or beyond.



Learn more: https://thelightcommittee.com/



Note: The Light Committee is a service mark of a California S Corporation. Whether noted or not, references to other certain words or names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All images produced are protected by U.S. Copyright Law.

