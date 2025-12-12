News: Luvme Christmas Early-Bird Sale in 2025 | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Luvme Hair, a trusted brand in natural hair wigs and hair extensions, is excited to announce its 2025 Luvme Christmas Early-Bird Sale. This exclusive event offers up to $90 off select wig collections, giving customers the perfect opportunity to secure their favorite looks ahead of the festive season. Whether you're preparing for holiday parties, family gatherings, or simply refreshing your everyday style before the New Year, Luvme Hair's high-quality wigs provide the versatility and elegance to shine on any occasion.



CHRISTMAS EARLY-BIRD OFFERS AND DISCOUNT STRUCTURE



As part of the Luvme Christmas Early-Bird Sale in 2025, Luvme Hair is rolling out its "Luvme Christmas Picks Await + Xmas Wigs Pick for You" event, presenting a curated selection of holiday-ready styles, including elegant long inches wigs ideal for festive occasions and year-end celebrations. Customers are invited to secure their preferred looks in advance, with savings of up to $90 off on qualifying purchases. It will run through December 18, 2025, giving shoppers ample time to explore Luvme Hair's seasonal recommendations and lock in their Christmas picks before the peak holiday rush.



NEW CUSTOMER OFFER



New shoppers can enjoy a generous introductory discount across eligible items:



* 30% off for new customers - Code: SNU30



In addition, customers can access structured savings at checkout using these promotional codes:



* Spend $139, save $20 - Use code: JOLY20



* Spend $179, save $40 - Use code: JOLY40



* Spend $279, save $65 - Use code: JOLY65



* Spend $369, save $90 - Use code: JOLY90



MOST LOVED WIGS FOR CHRISTMAS



To complement the Luvme Christmas Early-Bird Sale, Luvme Hair is spotlighting a selection of customer favorites tailored for the festive season. From chic bob cuts to sleek straight styles, voluminous waves, and effortless braids, these curated options are designed to help shoppers achieve polished, celebration-ready looks for Christmas gatherings, parties, and year-end occasions.



Bob Wigs For Christmas:



Bob styles remain a classic choice for the holidays, combining refinement with ease of wear. Luvme Hair features several bob options suited for different aesthetic preferences:



* Yaki Straight Texture Bob Wig with Bangs: Featuring a natural yaki texture and face-framing bangs, this bob wig delivers a refined yet effortless look suitable for both daytime celebrations and evening events.



* Blonde Highlight Short Layered Bob Wig: With soft layers and subtle blonde highlights, this glueless bob wig adds brightness and dimension, making it an ideal option for creating a fresh, modern holiday appearance.



* Ready-to-Go Blonde Highlight Water Wave Short Curly Bob Wig: Offering defined water wave curls and pre-styled convenience, this bob wig provides a lively, festive look that is easy to wear and style throughout the Christmas season.



Straight Wigs for Christmas



* 180% Density Bone Straight with Baby Hair: This sleek, high-density straight wig features delicate baby hair and a smooth, polished finish, making it well-suited for formal Christmas dinners, corporate events, and photo-ready occasions.



Body Wave Hair Wig for Christmas



* Glueless 7x6 Closure HD Lace Loose Body Wave Long Wig: Combining loose body wave texture with a glueless HD lace design, this long wig offers soft movement and volume, ideal for creating glamorous, red-carpet-inspired holiday looks.



Braid Wig for Christmas



* Boho Braids Deep Curly 5x5 Closure Wig: Blending boho-style braids with deep curls, this wig provides a distinctive, fashion-forward option for customers seeking a statement hairstyle that stands out at Christmas parties and festive gatherings.



"At Luvme Hair, our Christmas Early-Bird Sale is not just about discounts - it's about helping customers feel confident and ready for the holidays," said Helena Lee, founder of Luvme Hair. "With curated Christmas picks, tiered savings, and offers on some of our most-loved styles, we want to make quality wigs easier to access and enjoy, whether for festive events or everyday wear."



ABOUT LUVME HAIR



Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair wigs industry, known for its blonde bob wigs, 14 inches wigs, women 6 inches wigs and silver wigs that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 3 million satisfied customers. Reflecting this trust, reviews on Luvme Hair frequently highlight natural-looking hairlines, glueless convenience, and consistent product quality across collections. For more information about Luvme Hair, please visit their official website. Learn more: https://shop.luvmehair.com/.

