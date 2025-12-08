News: Informative Research’s Sriranjini Prabhakara Named to 2025 National Mortgage Professional 40 Under 40 List | CitizenWire

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Informative Research (IR), a leading technology provider of data-driven credit and verification solutions for the lending industry, today announced that Software Developer Sriranjini "Sri" Prabhakara has been named to National Mortgage Professional Magazine's 2025 40 Under 40 list. The annual recognition highlights emerging professionals whose work is helping shape the future of the mortgage sector.



Sri was selected for her contributions to improving the reliability and transparency of systems lenders use to manage reporting, billing and operational oversight. With more than a decade of experience in mortgage technology, she has become a key contributor to the processes that support lender workflows and client service.



Her recent work includes designing a reporting module that generates over 100 client-specific reports on automated schedules, enabling lenders to monitor activity and performance without manual intervention. Sri also led efforts to customize invoice formats for individual clients, easing accounting workloads and improving accuracy across high-volume environments. Additionally, she introduced enhancements to the company's billing platform that enable lenders to forecast costs better and maintain consistent operational records.



Colleagues say Sri's influence is shaped not only by the tools she builds but also by her clear, practical approach to problem-solving. She is known for breaking down complex issues, identifying their root causes and equipping analysts with the context and structure needed to resolve technical challenges effectively.



"Sri plays a central role in strengthening the systems our clients rely on every day," said Ajay Trilokeshwaran, Executive Vice President of Information Technology at Informative Research. "She has a strong grasp of how intricate processes function inside a lending workflow and a steady ability to turn technical challenges into workable improvements. Her contributions have made a direct impact on how lenders interact with our technology, and this recognition reflects that."



The full list of 2025 40 Under 40 winners can be found in the December issue of National Mortgage Professional: nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/talent-wont-wait-12072025.



About Informative Research



Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.



Learn More: https://www.informativeresearch.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.