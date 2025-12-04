News: FirstClose appoints Alex Sirpis as vice president of sales | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- FirstClose™, a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, today announced the appointment of Alex Sirpis as vice president of sales. In this role, Sirpis will lead the company's sales organization, refine the go-to-market strategy and drive revenue growth as FirstClose continues expanding its presence with mortgage and home equity lenders across the country.



Based in Alexandria, Va., Sirpis will oversee national sales initiatives, mentor and develop a growing team of sales professionals and work closely with the executive leadership team to deepen relationships with lenders and strategic partners. His focus will include aligning sales execution with FirstClose's product roadmap and client success goals to further accelerate adoption of the company's technology platform.



"Alex has spent more than 25 years leading sales organizations at some of the most recognizable brands in mortgage technology," said Tedd Smith, co-founder and chief executive officer of FirstClose. "He has repeatedly grown production in competitive markets, led dispersed sales teams through major technology rollouts and restructuring efforts and elevated performance across organizations. We're excited to bring his experience in enterprise relationship management and sales execution to FirstClose as we continue to scale."



Sirpis joins FirstClose with a long record of driving revenue growth and improving sales performance at companies undergoing rapid expansion. At nCino, he directed national relationship-management strategies for financial institutions and supported the company's continued growth following its acquisition of SimpleNexus. During his tenure at SimpleNexus, he worked with enterprise lenders to expand adoption of digital mortgage and home equity technology, helping teams streamline workflows and increase user engagement.



Prior to that, Sirpis served as vice president of sales at LoanLogics and spent more than five years at Ellie Mae, where he managed enterprise accounts across the Northeast and helped drive retention and expansion among high-volume lenders. Earlier in his career, he led regional and national sales organizations at CARFAX, Prosperity Home Mortgage/Long & Foster Companies and Wachovia Bank, where he managed multi-state teams, opened new sales offices and consistently exceeded production goals. His leadership teams earned multiple President's Club and Circle of Excellence honors during his tenure.



"I've spent my career helping lenders adopt technology that improves the borrower experience and strengthens operational performance," Sirpis said. "FirstClose is solving real challenges in home equity and mortgage lending, and I'm excited to help scale a platform that gives lenders the speed and efficiency today's market demands."



About FirstClose



Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company's mission is to increase profitability and reduce costs for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist their borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs, and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit firstclose.com.



