News: Rice Park Acquires Rosegate Mortgage, Enhancing End-to-End Mortgage Capabilities and MSR Investment Platform | CitizenWire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and PLYMOUTH, Minn. /CitizenWire/ -- Rice Park Capital Management LP ("Rice Park"), a Minneapolis-based private investment firm specializing in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), announced today that it has acquired Rosegate Mortgage, LLC ("Rosegate Mortgage"), NMLS #2020757, a retail and consumer-direct mortgage lender headquartered in Charlotte, NC. This strategic acquisition expands Rice Park's capabilities across the mortgage value chain, supporting both MSR recapture and retention strategies while reinforcing its commitment to supporting originator partners.



The integration of Rosegate allows Rice Park to selectively perform recapture across its MSR holdings, which Rice Park believes will enhance returns and mitigate prepayment risk, while maintaining its strong alignment with third-party originators who rely on Rice Park for capital solutions, MSR liquidity and customer retention. To manage this dynamic, Rice Park has developed a dual-channel strategy:



* For MSR acquisitions with embedded recapture partnerships, Rice Park will support and respect those relationships.



* For MSRs without an embedded recapture agreement, Rice Park will utilize Rosegate to pursue recapture directly.



"Acquiring Rosegate enables us to offer a fully integrated mortgage investment platform that we believe enhances value for our investors through improved servicing retention and strategic recapture," said Craig Freel, President and co-Chief Investment Officer of Rice Park. "At the same time, we remain fully committed to our originator and servicer partners. Our platform is designed to offer flexibility-providing capital and MSR solutions that preserve and support our partners' customer relationships."



Rice Park and Rosegate initially partnered in October 2024 to provide financing solutions for borrowers within Rice Park's MSR portfolio, which includes approximately $61 billion in unpaid principal balance [*note 1] serviced through its affiliate, Nexus Nova LLC ("Nexus Nova"), NMLS # 2082961. Under the new structure, Rosegate and Nexus Nova are combined into a single operating entity within Rice Park's organizational structure.



Rosegate will continue to operate under its existing brand, maintaining its headquarters in Charlotte, NC, and expanding its retail and consumer-direct lending operations.



"We're thrilled to be integrated with Rice Park and are excited to build out what we believe will be a high quality servicing retention and recapture model," said Bryce Bradley, President & CEO of Rosegate Mortgage. "We are committed to being a leading place for customers to obtain a home loan and a great place for our team-members to work. Now within the Rice Park family, we are able to introduce ourselves to more customers and provide a high quality experience while continuing to enhance our organization and grow both the consumer-direct and retail lending channels."



Rice Park is a private investment firm managing capital of institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. Its investment focus is to deliver cycle-resistant returns by unlocking value in complex opportunities in the residential and commercial mortgage and real estate sectors.



