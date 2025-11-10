News: LenderLogix expands LiteSpeed POS with built-in AI-powered agent for mortgage loan officers | CitizenWire

AI Sidekick delivers instant insights to improve loan accuracy and reduce loan processing times by up to 40%, leading to increased borrower satisfaction

BUFFALO, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and brokers, today announced it has launched AI Sidekick, an artificial intelligence (AI) feature built into the LiteSpeed point-of-sale (POS) platform. AI Sidekick supports loan officers (LOs) with simple tools to instantly review loan files, efficiently update document needs lists and rapidly identify missing data, reducing loan processing times by up to 40%.



AI Sidekick is designed to support mortgage lending, empowering LOs by streamlining highly manual back-end tasks. It scans and analyzes loan details in seconds, providing LOs with critical insights into potential compliance errors and missing documentation, minimizing risk while improving turnaround time without disrupting current processes. Built with SOC 2-compliant infrastructure and end-to-end encryption, AI Sidekick ensures that borrower data remains fully secure within lenders' existing Encompass(r) environments.



AI Sidekick also enables LOs to update borrowers' needs lists with a single click, reducing manual data entry. By surfacing insights and missing documentation early in the loan process, AI Sidekick improves accuracy, reduces processing time and enhances the borrower experience.



"With AI Sidekick, we're giving lenders a way to eliminate bottlenecks in the loan process without adding complexity," said LenderLogix CEO Patrick O'Brien. "It's not about replacing people but about equipping them with modern tools. AI Sidekick doesn't interact with borrowers, instead acting as a true copilot for LOs to automate the most time-consuming parts of loan file review so they can focus on what they do best: building relationships and delivering great service."



