News: Friday Harbor adds appraisal underwriting to its AI Originator Assistant | CitizenWire

AI-driven collateral analysis helps lenders identify appraisal issues early, reducing defects and repurchase risk

SEATTLE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- Friday Harbor, an AI-powered platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time, today announced that its AI Originator Assistant now performs collateral analysis alongside credit, income and asset reviews. The enhancement enables lenders to underwrite appraisals and appraisal-related documents with the same precision and consistency the platform already delivers for other loan file components.



"The appraisal is one of the most subjective and time-consuming parts of underwriting," said Theo Ellis, co-founder and CEO of Friday Harbor. "By extending our AI Originator Assistant to collateral review, lenders can identify inconsistencies early, strengthen appraisal quality and ensure every loan aligns with agency standards before it reaches the underwriter."



Friday Harbor's appraisal review feature examines structured data, narrative commentary and visual content within appraisal reports to surface potential risk factors ranging from missing or inconsistent details to property and market-level red flags. In addition to confirming that data in the appraisal matches the loan application, the system evaluates market soundness by analyzing comparables and neighborhood trends, and reviews property condition through photos and sketches to flag potential concerns such as damage, infestation or mismatched room counts.



When discrepancies arise, the AI Originator Assistant provides resolution paths that guide originators and processors through the steps needed to resolve issues before they reach underwriting. The new feature supports full appraisals and automated valuation models (AVMs), with built-in checks against Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guidelines.



As originators and processors resolve appraisal conditions in Friday Harbor, loan files update automatically in the loan origination system through Friday Harbor's integration with the Encompass LOS from ICE Mortgage Technology and its open APIs that connect with other leading loan origination systems.



Lenders can learn more about appraisal underwriting in Friday Harbor or request a demo at https://fridayharbor.ai.



About Friday Harbor



Friday Harbor is an AI-powered platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time. The company combines deep fintech expertise with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to remove complexity, slash origination costs and deliver a better borrower experience. For more information, visit https://fridayharbor.ai/.



Learn More: https://fridayharbor.ai/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.