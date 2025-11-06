News: Click n’ Close triples warehouse line capacity to support growing One-Time Close demand | CitizenWire

ADDISON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Click n' Close, a multi-state mortgage lender, today announced a significant expansion of its warehouse line capacity dedicated to its growing One-Time Close (OTC) construction-to-permanent wholesale lending business. The expansion, supported by Merchants Bank and other warehouse partners, triples Click n' Close's OTC capacity and follows a record fiscal year performance, reinforcing the confidence of its capital partners in the company's financial strength and specialized business model.



"This expansion is both a reflection of where we've been and a catalyst for where we're going," said Jeff Bode, CEO of Click n' Close. "Our record year showed that the One-Time Close program is not only resilient in any market but also transformative for lenders and borrowers. With this additional capacity, we can accelerate that momentum, giving our partners more flexibility and borrowers more opportunities to build and finance their homes."



Click n' Close's One-Time Close program simplifies the construction-to-permanent financing process by combining land, construction, and permanent mortgage financing into a single transaction. Available across FHA, VA, USDA, and Section 184 loan types, the program is designed to make new construction more accessible - particularly for first-time buyers and borrowers in rural or underserved markets.



The program offers up to 100% loan-to-value (LTV) financing, covering land, construction and closing costs, with no down payment or minimum investment required. Borrowers may also finance the USDA Guarantee Fee up to 101% LTV. Other features include flexible debt-to-income ratios, eligibility for credit scores of 640 and above and no prepayment penalties. The program supports first-time homebuyers, allows seller or builder concessions of up to 6%, accepts eligible gifts for closing costs, and offers contingency account financing of up to 10%.



"Demand for our One-Time Close product continues to exceed expectations," added Ian Kimball, President of Click n' Close. "By expanding our warehouse capacity, we're ensuring our partners have the reliable liquidity and operational support needed to serve more borrowers and builders nationwide."



Click n' Close's record fiscal year was driven by growth across its government lending and servicing portfolios, strong market adoption of its SmartBuy(tm) down payment assistance (DPA) programs and disciplined capital and risk management. The company achieved its highest annual net profit to date while maintaining balanced channel performance across wholesale, correspondent and retail divisions.



Additional contributors included the launch of new leadership initiatives, expanded correspondent relationships and increased operational efficiencies through the use of proprietary technology and process automation. These achievements have strengthened the company's financial foundation and deepened partner confidence, paving the way for continued investment in strategic areas, such as OTC lending.



With its newly expanded warehouse capacity, Click n' Close is positioned to further its leadership in the construction-to-permanent lending space, offering the flexibility, scale and stability needed to help more families achieve homeownership through new construction.



About Click n' Close, Inc.



Click n' Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and originators through its wholesale, correspondent and retail channels. The company is an industry leader in proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) programs and a recognized leader in One-Time Close construction lending across conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and Section 184 programs. Through its 1st Tribal Lending division-the nation's largest originator and servicer of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans-Click n' Close extends its commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities nationwide.



In operation since 1940, Click n' Close has remained at the forefront of mortgage innovation, pioneering the adoption of eClosings and eNotes. Backed by a strong financial foundation, Click n' Close has the balance sheet and warehouse capacity to support and scale its specialized loan programs, providing consistent access to capital and reliable execution for its partners. By maintaining direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors and servicing its loan programs in-house, the company delivers dependable liquidity, loan salability and an enhanced borrower experience.



