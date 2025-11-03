News: LenderLogix CTO and Co-Founder Scott Falbo recognized as a 2025 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter | CitizenWire

BUFFALO, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage automation software and application programming interfaces (APIs), today announced its CTO and Co-Founder Scott Falbo is a 2025 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter. The award honors technology leaders and innovators whose work is driving meaningful change across the housing industry. Falbo was recognized for his role in advancing automation, borrower experience and lender efficiency through thoughtful, practical innovation.



Falbo has played a pivotal role in shaping the evolution of borrower-friendly mortgage technology by focusing on utility, simplicity, and real-world impact. Under his leadership, LenderLogix expanded its LiteSpeed point-of-sale (POS) platform through a new integration with Argyle, embedding automated income, employment, and asset verifications directly within the borrower experience. By placing verification at the point of engagement, the integration eliminates manual uploads, improves data completeness, and accelerates loan cycle times for lenders, setting a new standard for automation in mortgage origination.



Falbo also spearheaded development of the LenderLogix AI Sidekick, designed to surface borrower insights, automate compliance checks, and trigger communication workflows to enhance loan officer productivity without disrupting the borrower experience. AI Sidekick was released for all LiteSpeed customers in Q3 2025. Beyond his work at LenderLogix, Falbo contributes to the Mortgage Bankers Association's Residential Technology Committee, helping shape industry-wide standards for innovation, automation, and data integrity.



"This recognition from HousingWire is really a testament to our entire team's creativity and commitment to our customers," said Falbo. "Our mission has always been to create technology that feels intuitive and genuinely helpful for lenders, loan officers and borrowers alike. When technology empowers people rather than complicates their work, that's when meaningful progress happens."



"The 2025 Tech Trendsetters exemplify the creativity and execution that define the next generation of housing innovation," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "Whether it's advancing AI and automation, strengthening data ecosystems, or elevating the digital experience for professionals and consumers alike, these leaders are shaping the future of a more efficient housing sector."



To view the full list of HW Tech Trendsetters, visit: https://www.housingwire.com/techtrendsetters/.



About LenderLogix



LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software and APIs to meet the needs of today's mortgage lenders. The company's suite of products addresses the speed at which today's real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.



About HousingWire



HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision. Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

