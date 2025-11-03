News: Craig Rebmann, product evangelist at Dark Matter Technologies, named to the HousingWire Tech Trendsetters list for 2025 | CitizenWire

Rebmann honored for advancing lender adoption of AI, process automation and integration innovation in mortgage technology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced that Managing Director and Product Evangelist Craig Rebmann has been named a 2025 Tech Trendsetter by HousingWire. Now in its seventh year, the Tech Trendsetters program recognizes the most impactful and innovative technology leaders in the housing economy, honoring individuals who drive meaningful transformation across the mortgage and real estate sectors.



Rebmann has spent more than a decade advancing the adoption of mortgage technology through product innovation, system integrations and process automation. Known for bridging business needs with advanced technology, he has been instrumental in shaping the Empower® LOS platform into a flexible and scalable solution that accelerates lending across retail, wholesale, correspondent, home equity, and assumption channels. He now helps lenders understand how to optimize Empower for their specific needs.



Among his many contributions, Rebmann has championed the adoption of Empower's Orchestration Engine, transforming the traditional milestone-driven origination process into a dynamic, task-based workflow. This shift has helped lenders shave up to a week off loan cycle times through the automation of more than 300 operational tasks, from fraud reviews and service orders to disclosures and borrower communications.



He also played a key role in integrating Aiva®, Dark Matter's AI engine, into the origination process to automatically classify documents, extract loan data, flag discrepancies and shorten post-close quality reviews. This innovation enables lenders to move loans through their pipelines more quickly and efficiently, reducing the time to funding and carrying costs.



Rebmann is an active voice in the industry, frequently speaking or demonstrating at significant events, including HousingWire Demo Days and Summits, National Mortgage News Digital Mortgage, MBA summits, and AI conferences. His recently launched Spotlight Backstage podcast aims to further elevate industry dialogue by bringing lenders and partners together to explore best practices and innovation collaboratively.



"Craig's leadership, vision and commitment to innovation have had a lasting impact on both our clients and the mortgage industry as a whole," said Dark Matter CEO Sean Dugan. "His recognition as a HousingWire Tech Trendsetter reflects both his personal leadership and Dark Matter's commitment to transforming the mortgage experience through innovation."



"These leaders aren't just keeping up with technology, they're setting the pace. Their work makes the housing industry smarter, faster and more connected," said Sarah Wheeler, editor in chief at HousingWire.



About Dark Matter Technologies:



Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://dmatter.com.



