News: HousingWire names Argyle COO Brian Geary among its 2025 Tech Trendsetters | CitizenWire

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Argyle, the leading provider of direct-source income, employment and asset verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, announced today that its Chief Operating Officer Brian Geary has been recognized as one of HousingWire's Tech Trendsetters of 2025. This award spotlights the top 75 technology and product leaders bringing innovative change to the mortgage and real estate industries.



Geary was recognized as the driving force behind Argyle's relentless pursuit of mortgage verification modernization, work that has allowed lenders to benefit from the efficiency of real-time consumer-permissioned data while creating better borrower experiences. In accepting this award, Geary follows in the footsteps of Argyle CEO Shmulik Fishman, who was recognized as a HousingWire Trendsetter in 2023.



Argyle first gained recognition for modernizing verification of income and employment (VOI/VOE) through direct-source, consumer-permissioned payroll data. Under Geary's leadership, the company has evolved into a full-service verification provider. Argyle now supports verification of assets (VOA) with the same direct-source access to consumers' bank accounts. It also recently launched DOC VOI, a paystub and W-2 based income verification report integrated with Freddie Mac's AIM Check API with document extraction capabilities that allow for automated verification when a payroll or bank connection isn't available. Together, these advances enable Argyle to meet lenders' full range of verification needs with a single, trusted platform.



"At Argyle, innovation always starts with our customers," said Geary. "Lenders want technology that makes their lives easier, not more complicated. By listening closely to what they need-lower costs, automated workflows, faster closings-we're able to turn their feedback into real solutions that deliver measurable results. That's what drives our team every day."



Within Argyle, Geary has reimagined customer success as a strategic function, moving beyond traditional support to establish dedicated support teams that provide expertise and guidance at every stage. This customer-centric philosophy has been instrumental to Argyle's growth in lenders, partnerships and integrations.



"The 2025 Tech Trendsetters exemplify the creativity and execution that define the next generation of housing innovation," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "Whether it's advancing AI and automation, strengthening data ecosystems or elevating the digital experience for professionals and consumers alike, these leaders are shaping the future of a more efficient housing sector."



About Argyle:



Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned income, employment and asset verifications, making it fast and easy to gain secure and reliable access to the most complete real-time datasets stored in consumers' payroll and bank accounts. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs and build better product experiences. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter(r) validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor(r) asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers' ability to pay and improve loan quality-all at up to 80% less cost. Argyle's commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Checkr, Mastercard, Rockefeller Asset Management and SignalFire.



For more information on Argyle's industry-leading verification platform, visit https://argyle.com/.



