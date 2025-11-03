News: Down Payment Resource’s Sean Moss named a 2025 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter | CitizenWire

Moss honored for modernizing access to down payment assistance through data-driven tools and integrations that help lenders serve more homebuyers

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry's leading technology for connecting homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced that executive vice president of product and operations Sean Moss has been named a HousingWire 2025 Tech Trendsetter. The annual Tech Trendsetters award, now in its seventh year, honors the housing industry's most impactful and innovative technology leaders.



Moss, who has more than 20 years of experience in real estate and finance, has been a driving force in advancing affordable lending through technology. At DPR, he leads product strategy and operational innovation, forging partnerships and developing solutions that make down payment assistance (DPA) programs more accessible and actionable for lenders, real estate professionals and homebuyers nationwide.



One of Moss's most significant contributions was leading DPR's shift from spreadsheets to a scalable database platform, dramatically improving data accuracy, capacity and innovation potential. This foundation enabled the launch of automated custom alerts for DPA program changes, helping lenders and housing professionals stay updated and better connect buyers with assistance opportunities.



Moss also led DPR's complex integration with Encompass(r) by ICE Mortgage Technology. This award-winning integration brought DPA program data directly into lenders' LOS systems, streamlining workflows, reducing manual data entry and allowing homebuyers to learn about assistance options earlier in the mortgage process.



"Sean's leadership has set new standards for how technology can break down barriers to homeownership and drive efficiency for lenders," said DPR Founder and CEO Rob Chrane. "His consultative, data-driven approach also helps lenders identify and recover lost loan opportunities. By analyzing declined loan data against DPR's proprietary assistance database, his team uncovers missed pull-through opportunities, sometimes as high as 40% of previously declined loans, enabling lenders to recover revenue and help more buyers achieve homeownership."



"The 2025 Tech Trendsetters exemplify the creativity and execution that define the next generation of housing innovation," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media.



About Down Payment Resource:



Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,500 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services (MLSs) and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, two of the three largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.



