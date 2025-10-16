News: Survey of World’s Archives Yields First Ever Master Directory, Boosting Access to History and Scientific Data | CitizenWire

Newly launched Guide to Public Archives equips researchers to quickly locate rich data in national, regional, local and digital archives

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Newsjunkie, the journalism site known for "Who's Behind the News" articles, announced today the release of Guide to Public Archives, the news industry's first comprehensive directory of historical, cultural, and scientific archives maintained for public access. The Guide is designed to serve researchers seeking information from the astonishing array of curated collections across the globe, some dating as far back as the 13th century. Over 4000 collections are represented across 800 repositories, with more set to be added to the database next year.



The Guide to Public Archives provides essential thumbnail sketches about archives, libraries, and repositories worldwide, including descriptions of collections, contact information, and access requirements. By centralizing the information into one gateway service, Newsjunkie improves the discovery process, helping users find sources and services for their research.



"Professional archives preserve our collective history, and support ongoing scholarship within almost every field," said Newsjunkie publisher Gordon Whiting. "Our guide makes the search for primary materials more fun, less tedious."



The Guide includes archives spanning multiple disciplines and regions, from ancient census data to modern literature, photographs and recordings, to newspapers, government documents, scientific records, and specialized collections focused on particular historical periods, cultures, industries, or communities. Collections of the scale of Library of Congress and The Vatican are included, as well as numerous local and single-subject repositories.



Newsjunkie developed the Guide to Public Archives in response to growing interest from journalists who struggle to locate which archives out of thousands hold materials relevant to their assignments. The Guide streamlines the process and encourages broader engagement with facilities, artifacts and data that might not have been known to the user in the past. "We're developing new filter tools to help navigate these spaces," said Whiting. "The sheer number of collections and artifacts is a challenge to master, but very exciting."



The Guide to Public Archives is available free of charge at https://Newsjunkie.net/archives/. More information about the Guide and other resources for journalists and researchers may be found at https://newsjunkie.net/about.



About Newsjunkie:



Newsjunkie (Newsjunkie.net) is a Los Angeles-based, internationally-focused resource site for journalists, offering data and commentary on news organizations, media owners, journalism schools, and best practices in the worlds of editing, reporting, and publishing. More at https://newsjunkie.net/.

