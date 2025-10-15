News: Neurology, Psychiatry and Balance Therapy Center (NPBTC) Launches New Website to Better Support Patients | CitizenWire

The improved online presence matches NPBTC's personalized and leading-edge treatment approach

BLUE BELL, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- The team at Neurology, Psychiatry, and Balance Therapy Center (NPBTC) aims to treat the whole person, including the part that needs information or scheduling functionality online. With that in mind, the practice has retooled its website.



The new site delivers information patients and potential patients need. It's fast, responsive, and easy to navigate so website visitors can clearly understand the care NPBTC offers and how to access it.



The now-launched NPBTC website puts an emphasis on the team's areas of expertise. It has dedicated landing pages for all of the following services:



* Neurology: Whether someone's dealing with memory loss, a concussion, migraines, or another neurological condition, the NPBTC team packed this service page with information about both neurology in general and their treatment approach in particular.



* Physical therapy: NPBTC offers physical therapy to help with safe movement, fall avoidance, and support for specific conditions like Parkinson's disease. The new webpage makes it clear how the team approaches physical therapy, and how it ties into their neurology care. Their physical therapy team is led by Dr. James Barsky, a licensed Doctor of Physical Therapy.



* TMS therapy: Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is a leading-edge treatment for depression, OCD, and smoking cessation. This landing page explains how the FDA-cleared treatment works in the brain and what patients can expect if they choose it.



* Psychiatry: This service page explains the mental healthcare that the Center's team offers. Because Dr. Sonya Knight is board-certified in both psychiatry and neurology, patients at NPBTC have access to psychiatric care ranging from diagnosis to referrals to a talk therapist.



To provide patients a clearer idea of how the Neurology, Psychiatry and Balance Therapy Center can help, the site also features dedicated webpages for the conditions the team most commonly treats. People can find detailed information about depression, epilepsy, smoking addiction, and more.



Perhaps most importantly, if anyone decides they would benefit from care at the Center, the website makes it easy for them to get started. Contact information is prominently featured, and the site includes a form potential patients can submit to request an appointment.



With the new, informative, patient-focused site, the Neurology, Psychiatry and Balance Therapy Center has an online presence that matches the care its team provides.



ABOUT NEUROLOGY, PSYCHIATRY AND BALANCE THERAPY CENTER (NPBTC)



Neurology, Psychiatry, and Balance Therapy Center was founded in 2012 by triple board-certified neurologist and psychiatrist Dr. Sonya Knight. The practice was built with a single purpose: to treat the whole person, not just the diagnosis.



Located in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, NPBTC offers an integrated model of care that brings together neurology, psychiatry, and physical therapy under one roof. By combining brain-based medicine with personalized physical rehabilitation and mental health support, the team is able to deliver more complete, compassionate care for complex conditions.



Learn more at https://www.npbtc.com/



