News: iEmergent puts HMDA benchmarking, market analysis and broker insights at lenders’ fingertips with newest set of market intelligence dashboards | CitizenWire

DES MOINES, Iowa /CitizenWire/ -- iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, today announced three new market intelligence dashboards that give mortgage lenders immediate, data-driven visibility into competitive benchmarking, market trends and broker performance.



The new dashboards are available within iEmergent's flagship Mortgage MarketSmart platform or a la carte, giving banks, credit unions and independent mortgage lenders flexible ways to turn data into action.



They are:



* HMDA Analysis

Built for competitive benchmarking, the HMDA Analysis dashboard lets users explore the latest Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data to compare performance against selected peer sets, identify potential partners and assess application, origination and denial patterns. Users can compare financial institutions side-by-side and apply flexible global filters to quickly focus analysis by geography and loan characteristics.



* Market Analysis

Market Analysis reveals where mortgage origination opportunities are emerging and shifting in a chosen market down to the individual county. By blending iEmergent's highly accurate loan origination forecasts with historical origination data, users can see how lending activity is trending over time and by loan purpose. Current real estate listings and Census demographics add critical context on housing supply, affordability and demand, helping lenders target growth with precision.



* Broker Profile

Designed to help lenders identify and recruit ideal partners for their wholesale and correspondent channels, the Broker Profile completes iEmergent's broader set of Profile dashboards introduced earlier this year. It illuminates any mortgage broker's production and connections with loan officers, lenders and real estate agents.



Designed for clarity and flexibility, iEmergent's market intelligence dashboards support a range of user experiences from quick exploration of top-level trends to deep, analytical dives. Continuous enhancements to dropdowns, filtering, labeling and navigation make it easy for everyday users to access key insights while giving power users the tools to conduct advanced, granular analysis. Built-in sharing and export options make collaboration effortless, ensuring insights flow smoothly across teams.



"Lenders need intelligence they can trust and apply immediately," said iEmergent COO Bernard Nossuli. "The new dashboards make it simple to analyze performance, compare results and uncover opportunity without requiring deep technical expertise. It's about making complex market data truly accessible."



"The mortgage industry is awash in data but starved for insight," added CEO Laird Nossuli. "This launch brings us closer to solving that problem. With every new dashboard, we're turning raw information into a living, visual story about how lending markets evolve."



Request a demo of iEmergent's full suite of market intelligence dashboards by visiting https://www.iemergent.com/request-demo .



About iEmergent:



Founded in 2000, iEmergent provides mortgage lending forecasts and analytics to the lending, housing and real estate industries. The company offers an extensive variety of forecast and market intelligence products, including Mortgage MarketSmart, a visualization tool that helps lenders quantify how mortgage markets will change. For more information, visit https://www.iemergent.com/.



