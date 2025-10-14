News: Dark Matter Technologies enhances its Empower LOS with full-scale eClosing capabilities | CitizenWire

Integration with Wolters Kluwer technology delivers streamlined, secure and fully digital mortgage closings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced the expansion of the Empower® loan origination system (LOS) to include comprehensive eClosing capabilities by integrating Wolters Kluwer's eOriginal® ClosingCenter and eOriginal eAsset® Management Platform. The enhanced integration provides a fully digital mortgage closing experience, supporting every eClosing scenario from hybrid and in-person electronic notarization (IPEN) to complete remote online notarization (RON), and streamlines the process from pre-closing through secondary market delivery.



With the integration of eOriginal ClosingCenter, the Empower LOS users can manage secure document review and eSignature execution in a centralized eClosing room. Borrowers benefit from the ability to review and sign documents ahead of time, while lenders and settlement agents can coordinate closings more efficiently, whether executed remotely or in person. The solution includes access to a built-in eNotary Hub that connects users to top RON and IPEN providers such as Proof, NotaryCam and EscrowTab, giving settlement agents and title partners the flexibility to use their preferred platform.



The eOriginal eAsset Management Platform enables Empower LOS users to seamlessly create, execute, register, and manage eNotes through the MERS® eRegistry. It securely stores all executed documents in its eVault, ensuring legal compliance, secondary market readiness, faster loan funding, enhanced data security and improved auditability.



"This is about giving lenders a true digital edge," said Sean Dugan, CEO of Dark Matter Technologies. "Empower's new eClosing integration makes it possible for lenders to reduce closing times, streamline operations and enhance the borrower experience, all while ensuring compliance and accelerating the delivery of digital assets to the secondary market."



This combination of solutions, paired with Empower LOS's longstanding integration with the Wolters Kluwer Expere platform for dynamic, compliant document generation, provides users with a modern, scalable eClosing solution that reduces cost, risk and operational friction across the mortgage lifecycle. Lenders, borrowers and settlement agents can now rely on a unified platform to deliver faster, more flexible, future-ready closings.



"We're thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Dark Matter by integrating Wolters Kluwer's eClosing capabilities into the Empower loan origination system," said Shreya Shankar, Vice President, Partnerships, Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance. "Together, we are advancing the financial services industry's transition to a fully digital future and helping lenders elevate borrower satisfaction, drive revenue growth, streamline operations, and unlock new opportunities in the secondary market."



About Dark Matter Technologies:



Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit www.dmatter.com.



About Wolters Kluwer:



Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.



Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.



For information about Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance, visit www.wolterskluwer.com/en/about-us/organization/financial-and-corporate-compliance, and follow the division on LinkedIn.

