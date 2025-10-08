News: Argyle’s Shelby Bohannon named to Mortgage Banker Magazine’s 2025 Powerful Women of Mortgage Banking list | CitizenWire

Vice president of customer success honored for leadership in driving trusted partnerships nationwide

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Argyle, the leading provider of direct-source income, employment and asset verifications, today announced its vice president of customer success Shelby Bohannon has been honored as one of Mortgage Banker magazine's 2025 Powerful Women of Mortgage Banking. The annual recognition series spotlights women who are making an impact in the mortgage industry and are fostering the next generation of women leaders in the profession.



Bohannon joined Argyle in 2021 as the company's second-ever customer success manager and immediately helped onboard its first mortgage client. In the years since, she has played a central role in Argyle's growth into one of the industry's most trusted providers and guided its work with more than 150 lenders, including some of the largest in North America. Promoted twice in three years, Bohannon architected Argyle's onboarding processes, implementation frameworks and customer-facing analytics, all designed to help lenders realize ROI quickly and sustainably.



"It's an incredible honor to be included among so many accomplished women in mortgage banking," Bohannon said. "This recognition is a reflection of the entire team at Argyle and the partnerships we've built with lenders who are committed to delivering better experiences for their borrowers."



Internally, Bohannon is recognized as a collaborative leader who bridges the gap between Argyle's customers and its product teams. She translates customer feedback into product improvements, champions adoption of new features and mentors her team to not just support customers but to advise them. Bohannon has driven a consistently exceptional customer experience, even amid rapid growth.



"Shelby has been instrumental in Argyle's growth and in shaping how we serve our mortgage customers," said Shmulik Fishman, CEO of Argyle. "Her leadership ensures that our customers not only succeed with our platform but also feel supported at every step. This recognition reflects the impact she's had on both Argyle and the industry."



The full list of 2025 Powerful Women of Mortgage Banking honorees can be viewed online in the October 2025 issue of Mortgage Banker magazine.



About Argyle:



A leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned verifications, Argyle provides fast, secure and reliable access to real-time data from consumers' payroll and banking accounts. With Argyle's automated verification workflows, mortgage lenders, fintechs and tenant screeners save time and money, reduce fraud and compliance risk and deliver superior product experiences. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers' ability to pay and improve loan quality-all at up to 80% less cost. Argyle's commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Mastercard, Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr and Rockefeller Asset Management.



For more information on Argyle's industry-leading verification platform, visit https://argyle.com/.



Learn More: https://www.argyle.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.