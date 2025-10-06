News: Maryland Initiative Drives National Symposium to Transform Long-Term Care | CitizenWire

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- AgingIN, a global nonprofit dedicated to cultural transformation in eldercare, is co-hosting, in collaboration with Longevity Ready Maryland (LRM) and Maryland Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, a virtual symposium, Empower Your Possible: A Longevity Ready Maryland Initiative, to help envision and build a better future. The series is a four-part virtual symposium, offered on Tuesdays in October from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Eastern, featuring sector experts, real-life stories, and practical tools that support inclusive, person-directed living across the continuum.



"The future of long-term care is being written now. This is not just another conference; it's a movement. Maryland has the chance to lead the nation in what's possible when we put people first. We need every voice at the table to spark real, lasting change," said Susan Ryan, CEO of AgingIN.



The series is free for Maryland residents and $49 for non-residents. All sessions will be recorded and are designed for providers, advocates, and all levels of leadership, from direct care to administrators, to connect with peers and leaders and make bold plans for the future of long-term care.



* Oct 7: Because It's Home - Keynote by Karen Schoeneman, former technical director at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, exploring the power of person-directed care, joined by Carmel Roques, Secretary of Aging, State of Maryland and Susan Ryan, CEO, AgingIN



* Oct 14: Living Fully, Caring Deeply - Resident and direct care partner panel discussions, led by Karrie Craig, State Long-Term Care Ombudsman, Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman, Maryland Department of Aging



* Oct 21: In Good Company - A panel of ombudsmen, administrators, and surveyors on true collaboration



* Oct 28: The Future We Choose - Keynote by Dr. Chris Mulrooney, Chief Operating Officer, Florida State University College of Medicine, Florida Medical Practice Plan, Inc.(tm), Associate Dean for Clinical & Community Affairs, Associate Professor, Geriatrics, on lessons on how to better align leadership, advocacy, and frontline realities to bring person-directed care to life



The move to transform eldercare isn't a new challenge, but one we remain deeply committed to addressing. "Elders still deserve better. Our care workforce still deserves dignity and trust. That hasn't changed, and that's why we continue our important work every day," said Ryan.



Attendees receive complimentary registration to the Person-Directed Living eLearning Certificate Course ($99 value) and can also earn continuing education credits (CEUs), access recordings, and action summaries for ongoing team learning (CEUs are only available for live attendance).



The initiative is a hands-on complement to Maryland's Longevity Ready multisector plan for aging. ​To register and learn more about the series, please visit: https://aginginnovation.org/virtual-culture-change-symposium-series/.



ABOUT LONGEVITY READY MARYLAND



Longevity Ready Maryland is the state's multisector plan for aging, designed to ensure that every Marylander can age with dignity, independence, and connection. Through collaboration across health, housing, workforce, and community partners, Longevity Ready Maryland is charting a bold path to prepare for the future of aging in our state.



ABOUT AGINGIN



AgingIN is the National Coordinating Center for culture transformation in long-term care. As home to The Green House Project and Pioneer Network, AgingIN equips providers, care teams, and communities with education, research, and practical tools to advance person-directed living. Together, we work to create care environments where older adults thrive-and where care professionals find purpose and pride in their work. Learn more and join IN at https://aginginnovation.org/.



Learn More: https://aginginnovation.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.