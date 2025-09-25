News: Ascribe Named Associate Member by the Community Bankers Association of Ohio | CitizenWire

Company helps association's community bank members value and inspect properties with greater ease, compliance, and customer care

CHICAGO, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Ascribe, a leading provider of real estate valuation and inspection services, has been approved as an Associate Member by the Community Bankers Association of Ohio (CBAO).



With this partnership, CBAO acknowledges Ascribe's high quality service and expertise in providing the full range of valuation and property inspection services, for both residential and commercial properties.



"The task intensive nature of valuing and inspecting properties makes it imperative for community banks to have an experienced valuation and inspection partner they can rely on," said Tim Chapman, director of products & services for the Community Bankers Association of Ohio. "Ascribe offers that reliability with the expertise, compliance, and service levels that assure our members are protecting their profits, reputations, and customer relationships."



Ascribe was built from six property valuation and inspection companies known for industry-leading customer care.



The company's services include appraisals, evaluations, appraisal reviews, desktop appraisals, automated valuation models, broker price opinions, property condition reports, site inspections, property data collection, and hybrid evaluations. Ascribe also provides reconciliation services, end-to-end REO asset management and disposition, REO component servicing and strategy development, and CWCOT services.



"CBAO's community banks are the backbone of Ohio's local economies - in supporting these banks, we know we're supporting each person and each family who lives and works in those communities," said Kelly Taylor, chief revenue officer for Ascribe. "Ascribe is proud to have the expertise to help each bank reach their goals, the flexibility to adapt to their unique requirements, and an industry-known commitment to the best customer care. We're honored to serve and support them."



About Ascribe



Built from six industry leaders in the real estate valuation and inspection segments, Ascribe provides residential and commercial valuation, evaluation, and inspection solutions for lenders and servicers nationwide. The company's flexible platform offers fully customizable processes to each of its clients, backed by fast, compliant, and reliable results and top-tier service. Ascribe is headquartered in Chicago. For more information about Ascribe, visit https://www.ascribeval.com/.



About Community Bankers Association of Ohio



The Community Bankers Association of Ohio (CBAO) is the financial trade association exclusively representing Ohio's community bank and thrift institutions. The Community Bankers Association of Ohio is organized to establish and maintain an informed network of independent community banks in the state of Ohio that will have the influence and commitment to effectively serve, protect and promote the interests of its members.



Learn More: https://www.ascribeval.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.