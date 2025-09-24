News: Strategic Benefits Advisors achieves WOSB certification, ranks among Atlanta’s top benefits firms for seventh year | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) has once again been honored by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of Atlanta's top employee benefits and compensation companies. The 2025 recognition marks the firm's seventh consecutive year on the list and coincides with its new certification under the U.S. Small Business Administration's Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contract Program.



SBA has been self-certified as a woman-owned business for more than two decades. The new certification formalizes that status, enabling the firm's current and prospective clients to count their work with SBA toward federal supplier diversity goals. The federal government's current goals include awarding at least 23% of prime contract dollars to small businesses and 5% to woman-owned small businesses annually.



Since its founding in 2002, SBA has steadily expanded its client base, service offerings and team while remaining rooted in its Atlanta headquarters. Today, the firm employs 35 benefits specialists in Atlanta and serves employers ranging from mid-sized organizations to Fortune 500 companies with services that include benefits plan consulting, outsourcing optimization, vendor searches and implementation support.



"Atlanta continues to be the right place for SBA to thrive, and we're proud to mark our seventh year on this list," said Mindy Zatto, founding principal and CEO of SBA. "Earning WOSB certification alongside this recognition reflects the strength and dedication of our team while reinforcing SBA's status as a trusted small business partner to plan sponsors nationwide."



To view the Chronicle's complete list of Atlanta's top employee benefits and compensation companies, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta/subscriber-only/2025/09/19/atlantas-largest-employee-benefits--compensation-cos.html.



ABOUT STRATEGIC BENEFITS ADVISORS:



Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) is an independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm focused on creatively and effectively solving complex benefits issues for clients ranging from 500 to more than 300,000 employees. Founded in 2002 by veteran consultants Mindy Zatto and Andy Adams, SBA provides practical consulting recommendations and expert implementation of solutions for all types of employee benefits programs, including retirement, health and welfare, financial wellness and employee recognition. With an average of more than 20 years in the field, SBA's team of actuaries, consultants and systems specialists is among the most experienced in the industry. For more information, visit https://www.sba-inc.com/.



Learn More: https://www.sba-inc.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.