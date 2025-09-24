News: ACES Quality Management Launches ACES Intelligence™, Redefining Mortgage and Financial Services Quality Control with AI | CitizenWire

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, today announced the launch of ACES Intelligence, the industry's first and only AI-powered features for quality control (QC). ACES Intelligence helps ACES customers improve quality, speed and efficiency by enhancing loan reviews, selection and compliance.



ACES Intelligence empowers users to write exceptions, build loan selection queries in plain English, and summarize audits in seconds, dramatically cutting exception writing time. Key capabilities include:



* Executive Summaries: Instantly generate narratives that outline selection methods, defect statistics and key findings, delivering actionable insights in seconds.



* Criteria Builder (natural language processing): Generate advanced loan selection criteria faster by describing filters in plain English-skipping tedious clicks.



* Exception Comment Summaries: Access a roll up view of exceptions found in an audit and generate summaries of findings noted in comments.



* PII Detection: Automatically identify sensitive information such as Social Security and credit card numbers, reducing the risk of exposure.



* Writing Assistant and Comment Analysis: Ensure professional writing and regulatory citation, improving clarity and accuracy with a single click.



"ACES Intelligence is redefining how the financial services industry approaches compliance and risk management," said Trevor Gauthier, chief executive officer of ACES Quality Management. "By combining AI-driven technology with our proven QC platform, we are giving institutions the tools they need to work smarter, respond faster and stay ahead of regulatory demands."



Early users report measurable time savings from ACES Intelligence. The quality control team at Georgia's Own Credit Union said the tool reduces review time by "countless minutes" per loan, equating to hours saved on a full audit. The institution credited the platform's Writing Assistant, real-time Executive Summaries and natural language processing-driven Criteria Builder with streamlining quality control and improving communication clarity.



"ACES Intelligence saves us hours on audits and delivers faster insights, making our work easier, more accurate and more focused on high-value tasks," said Emilee Rada, director of lending operations at Georgia's Own Credit Union.



Compliance consultants also see the benefits of ACES Intelligence in day-to-day audit management.



"Implementing ACES Intelligence into our workflow has been a game-changer. It saves my management staff time by streamlining the process of rewriting findings and analyzing audits, allowing them to dedicate more attention to clients," said Todd Krell, partner at CrossCheck Compliance LLC. "The efficiency ACES Intelligence brings has noticeably improved our overall productivity and better equips us to serve our clients."



Together, these early results highlight how ACES Intelligence is helping both lenders and compliance partners streamline audits and strengthen quality control.



For more information about ACES Intelligence, visit www.acesintelligence.com.



About ACES Quality Management



ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



* Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;



* 7 of the top 10 loan servicers;



* 11 of the top 30 banks; and



* 3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.



Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology® gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.



Learn More: https://www.acesquality.com/

