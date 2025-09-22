News: Scientology Network Calls for Global Action On International Day of Peace | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network marks the United Nations International Day of Peace 2025 with a powerful marathon that highlights bold initiatives driving humanity toward a more just and peaceful future.



The urgency is undeniable. In 2024 alone, an estimated 120 million people were forcibly displaced by persecution, conflict, violence and human rights violations. Freedom in the World reports that political rights and civil liberties declined in 60 nations worldwide.



This year's observance-established by the UN General Assembly in 1981-rings louder than ever. With the theme "Act Now for a Peaceful World," the marathon shines a spotlight on people and organizations taking real steps toward peace, dignity and human rights, including the global work of United for Human Rights. Their stories prove that every action matters-and that viewers themselves can play a role in building compassion and harmony in their own communities.



United for Human Rights, an international nonprofit dedicated to advancing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, works with educators, groups and individuals worldwide to make human rights a reality for all.



The International Day of Peace Marathon includes:



* Voices for Humanity, the only ongoing television series dedicated to those working to bring human rights to their countries and handle other major social ills;



* The Story of Human Rights film, a vivid look at the history of human rights, from their earliest roots to the present day;



* Documentary Showcase:



o Liyana, an award-winning film combining documentary and animation, where children in Eswatini transform their own experiences into a powerful tale that underscores the universal rights of children to safety, education and a voice in shaping their future.



o Under the Turban, a global journey that explores Sikh identity, celebrates freedom of belief and affirms every individual's right to live with understanding and respect.



See the full schedule at https://www.scientology.tv/schedule/.



Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

