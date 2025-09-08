News: Home equity fintech FirstClose promotes Andria Lightfoot to vice president of client success | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- FirstClose™, a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, announced today the promotion of Andria Lightfoot to vice president of client success.



In her new role, Lightfoot will join the sales and revenue organization and be responsible for implementation and customer success strategy. She will oversee account management and introduce project management practices to shorten delivery timelines and improve client value. She is building a dedicated team and creating a new relationship manager role focused on long-term partnerships to expand the company's customer success resources. During the transition, she will continue to guide the support team to ensure continuity.



"Andria has a proven track record of delivering results for lenders while leading with empathy and vision," said Tedd Smith, co-founder and chief executive officer of FirstClose. "Her expanded role ensures we continue to elevate the client experience while strengthening the connection between customer success and revenue growth in the home equity space."



Lightfoot, a 2022 HousingWire Woman of Influence, is recognized across the mortgage industry for her leadership in technology adoption and customer success. She has built her career on helping lenders achieve measurable results by bridging complex mortgage technology with practical client outcomes that improve efficiency, compliance and borrower experience.



"To me, customer success at FirstClose isn't just about support," Lightfoot said. "It's about standing beside our lenders, helping them get up to speed quickly and creating the kind of lasting relationships that make a difference."



Lightfoot brings more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry and technology to the role. She previously served as chief customer officer at SimpleNexus, where she grew the company's eClosing product from four to 54 active clients in eight months and helped launch Nexus Bilingual to better assist borrowers with limited English proficiency. Earlier, as chief operating officer at George Mason Mortgage, she received the Ellie Mae Hall of Fame Award for Digital Mortgage Excellence for leading a digital point-of-sale implementation that cut loan turn times and increased application pull-through. She has also guided nearly 100 lender implementations through her consulting work and modernized identity and access management systems for one of the nation's largest school districts, serving more than 180,000 students and 40,000 employees.



Lightfoot has been recognized as one of National Mortgage Professional's 40 Under 40 and is an active speaker and contributor to industry events and publications, including Forbes. She has served on advisory boards for the Mortgage Bankers Association, ICE and Women of ALICE, a nonprofit that mentors women in banking. She holds a bachelor's degree in human system development from Brigham Young University and a master's degree in information technology from Georgetown University, along with certifications in SAFe, PMP, Scrum Master and ITIL.



About FirstClose



Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company's mission is to increase profitability and reduce cost for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist the lender's borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs, and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit firstclose.com.



