News: Autism Life and Living Announces Celebrity Paddle Battle 2025 with Jerry Colangelo as Honorary Chair, Benefiting Vulnerable Individuals with Autism | CitizenWire

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Autism Life and Living (ALL) today announced the launch of the Celebrity Paddle Battle 2025, a premier table tennis fundraiser set for Friday, November 1, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will bring together celebrities, athletes, business leaders, and community members to raise much needed funds for Oak Tree Ranch, a first-of-its-kind independent living community for adults with autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD).



Adding star power and leadership to the event, Jerry Colangelo - iconic sports executive and community builder - will serve as Honorary Chair. Colangelo's involvement underscores the event's importance and provides a powerful platform to elevate awareness and support.



JERRY COLANGELO'S LEADERSHIP



Among his many accomplishments, Jerry Colangelo owned the NBA's Phoenix Suns, brought Major League Baseball to Phoenix with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and led the team to a world championship. As Chairman of USA Basketball, he returned the U.S. Olympic men's basketball team to glory, capturing gold medals in 2008 (Beijing), 2012 (London), and 2016 (Rio).



"I've spent my career building organizations and teams that could change the game. Now, I'm proud to support Oak Tree Ranch - a project that will change lives. Every adult with autism deserves a safe, permanent place to call home, and I'm honored to stand behind this vision," said Colangelo.



THE STORY BEHIND OAK TREE RANCH



Oak Tree Ranch was born from the vision of Lisa Schey, a single mother of two young men with autism. Like many parents, Lisa wrestled with the urgent question: "What happens when I can no longer care for my children?"



Determined to provide answers for families like hers, Lisa founded Autism Life and Living in 2021. Today, the need is urgent, with more than 40,000 individuals with autism and IDD in the Greater Phoenix Area, most of whom live with aging parents and face uncertain futures.



"Housing is healthcare," said Schey. "Oak Tree Ranch will provide dignity, safety, and independence for adults with autism - and the Celebrity Paddle Battle is how we help bring this vision to life."



ABOUT OAK TREE RANCH



Planned as a 3-acre pocket neighborhood, Oak Tree Ranch will feature 31 homes for 62 residents and a 4,500 sq. ft. community center with supportive services, social activities, and workforce development programs. Designed to be inclusive, innovative, and replicable, Oak Tree Ranch will integrate neurodiverse adults, seniors, and young professionals in a safe and empowering community.



Unlike traditional group homes, Oak Tree Ranch offers a holistic model that fosters independence while ensuring safety and support.



CELEBRITY PADDLE BATTLE 2025 - EVENT DETAILS



* Date: Friday, November 1, 2025



* Location: Biltmore Adobe



The event will feature a ping pong tournament for all skill levels, celebrity players, dinner, 2 drink tickets, contest prizes, and a silent auction. Proceeds will directly support Autism Life and Living's mission to provide permanent, supportive housing for adults with autism.



HOW TO GET INVOLVED



Sponsorships, tickets, and volunteer opportunities for Celebrity Paddle Battle 2025 are now available. To learn more, visit: https://autismlifeandliving.org/events/ or contact Lisa Schey at (602) 292-8283.



ABOUT AUTISM LIFE AND LIVING



Autism Life and Living (ALL) is an Arizona-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth and young adults with autism and related needs by promoting inclusion, independence, socialization and well-being. Founded in 2021 by Lisa Scheys, ALL advocates for long-term housing, community integration, and innovative solutions to ensure adults with autism can thrive with dignity and independence. Learn more: https://autismlifeandliving.org/.



Autism Life & Living is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.



Learn More: https://autismlifeandliving.org/

